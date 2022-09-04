Read full article on original website
Hung Up & Loved Up! Madonna Spotted Getting Cozy With 23-Year-Old Model In New York City
Give him all her Luvin’! Months after calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in April, It seems legendary artist Madonna has found a new flame!. On Friday, September 2, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop was spotted getting cozy with a much younger man, 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, at a Rema concert in New York City. The pair was reportedly looking loved up, as they watched the Nigerian artist perform at Manhattan’s Irving Plaza concert venue, per one unnamed onlooker.
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation
Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City
Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Baby Shower Turns Stormy After Mom-to-Be Tells Baby Shower Guests to Leave if They Didn’t Bring Gifts
A pregnant woman shook the room at her baby shower after she asked the guests to leave if they didn’t buy a gift. Now in a clip of the daring moment, the pregnant woman is asking, “Was I wrong?”. With the help of the DJ, baby shower festivities...
Julia Roberts looks incredible in a stylish black maxi dress and cropped blazer as she attends the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London
Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday. The award winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress which donned a number of white love graffiti images across the skirt. The star added a chic...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season
Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season. Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans...
T.I. on Son King Harris’ Arrest: ‘Life Is Gonna Teach Him All the Lessons He Need To Know’
T.I. and Tiny’s son King Harris was arrested Aug. 31, which led to a string of videos posted by the 18-year-old responding to critics that he was trying to be a gangster. After immediate backlash on those videos, many took to calling out Tip to better father his son so he wouldn’t have to ruin his life over internet clout.
Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers Are New Parents: It's a Boy!
Adriana Lima is a mom again — the 41-year-old supermodel has given birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Lima gave birth to son Cyan Lima Lemmers on August 29 in Santa Monica, People magazine reports. She told the outlet the uniquely colorful name was...
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Band Together To Bash Will Smith During London Show: ‘F— Your Hostage Video’
On Saturday, comedy powerhouses Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle took the stage at London’s O2 Arena as part of their joint European stand-up tour, and once again reflected on their assaults earlier this year, reports Deadline. https://twitter.com/SuperGeeee/status/1566488866042920962?s=20&t=OPoClkFRN0qU_jIHoBzBNg. For the first time since the Oscars slap, Rock devoted a part...
Mariah Carey Has ‘The Best Time’ at Amusement Park With Twins Amid Nick Cannon’s 10th Baby Announcement
As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 10th child, the superstar mother of his eldest two kids took “dem babies” to the amusement park. Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo from her trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. “Had the...
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
Tyrese Rekindles Romance With Zelie Timothy After Previously Calling Her ‘Poison’
It wasn’t too long ago when Tyrese took to social media to blast his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, for being “poison.” But after rekindling their romance, the couple showing off their “endless love.”. Tyrese and Zelie enjoyed a weekend vacation together that they shared on social media...
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice. Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘Munch‘. […]
Social Media Roasts Shereé Whitfield’s ‘Copy Cat’ She By Shereé Clothing Line
It took Shereé Whitfield 14 years to finally debut her fashion line, She By Shereé, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After more than a decade of patience, fans say the collection wasn’t worth the wait. RHOA’s season finale on Sunday ended with Whitfield’s long-awaited She By Shereé fashion show.
wmagazine.com
Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Own Spin on Business Casual While Out With Gigi Hadid
It was so rainy on Tuesday in New York City that the National Weather Service issued a flood warning. But you’d never be able to tell from the evening’s paparazzi photos of Emily Ratajkowski, who looked put-together as ever when helping Gigi Hadid celebrate the launch of her new cashmere knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, at Le Chalet. Though, Ratajkowski opted for head-to-toe Miu Miu in the form of a cropped button-down, wide-legged navy trousers, and a black leather purse. The viral Miu Miu mini set may be a thing of the past, but Ratajkowski has remained loyal to the label’s cropped take on business casual. She starred in the brand’s most recent campaign, after all.
