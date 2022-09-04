ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Hung Up & Loved Up! Madonna Spotted Getting Cozy With 23-Year-Old Model In New York City

Give him all her Luvin’! Months after calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in April, It seems legendary artist Madonna has found a new flame!. On Friday, September 2, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop was spotted getting cozy with a much younger man, 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, at a Rema concert in New York City. The pair was reportedly looking loved up, as they watched the Nigerian artist perform at Manhattan’s Irving Plaza concert venue, per one unnamed onlooker.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation

Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City

Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City

Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Black Enterprise

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Band Together To Bash Will Smith During London Show: ‘F— Your Hostage Video’

On Saturday, comedy powerhouses Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle took the stage at London’s O2 Arena as part of their joint European stand-up tour, and once again reflected on their assaults earlier this year, reports Deadline. https://twitter.com/SuperGeeee/status/1566488866042920962?s=20&t=OPoClkFRN0qU_jIHoBzBNg. For the first time since the Oscars slap, Rock devoted a part...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss

There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
wmagazine.com

Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Own Spin on Business Casual While Out With Gigi Hadid

It was so rainy on Tuesday in New York City that the National Weather Service issued a flood warning. But you’d never be able to tell from the evening’s paparazzi photos of Emily Ratajkowski, who looked put-together as ever when helping Gigi Hadid celebrate the launch of her new cashmere knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, at Le Chalet. Though, Ratajkowski opted for head-to-toe Miu Miu in the form of a cropped button-down, wide-legged navy trousers, and a black leather purse. The viral Miu Miu mini set may be a thing of the past, but Ratajkowski has remained loyal to the label’s cropped take on business casual. She starred in the brand’s most recent campaign, after all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
