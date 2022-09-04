ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
area sports roundup (9/05)

URlaub and Loomis Score in Europe

Andrew Urlaub took 17th to lead U.S. ski jumpers in Sunday’s 2nd Continental Cup tournament at Lillehammer, Norway. The 21-year old Flying Eagle had jumps of 126 and 123.5 meters (413-406 feet) to score 212.6 points. Decker Dean, Steamboat Springs, Colo., was 21st, Casey Larson, Chicago, 29th and Erik Belshaw, Steamboat, 49th. In Saturday’s first event, Urlaub was 29th following Dean in 21st and Larson in 25th. Urlaub totals 16 COC points.

In Nordic Combined competition at Obertsdorf, Germany, Flying Eagle Olympian Ben Loomis scored Grand Prix (World Cup) points by taking 23rd. He followed a short jump by a strong country race to finish 2-minutes 25-seconds behind winner Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria. Teammates Jared Shumate (29th) and Jasper Good (33rd) followed.

From Staff Reports

