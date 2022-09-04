ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana School Maintenance Man Arrested: Video Voyeurism

 4 days ago
A maintenance coordinator at a Louisiana school has been arrested on video voyeurism charges.

According to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office , on August 30, 2022, a camera was found in a girls’ restroom on the campus, which is located in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The school where the incident took place is reported to be Riverside Academy, which is located in Reserve, La.

Reserve is between Interstate 10 and the Mississippi River, just west of Laplace.

According to the story, the maintenance coordinator’s name is Blake Krueger, and he is accused of allegedly placing a plumbing camera in the restroom in a gymnasium.

The images taken by this camera can easily be viewed on a smart phone, though the report does not say which specific sewer camera was used.

The report does say that investigators found more than one hole drilled into a stall in the restroom as, we assume, a “hiding place” for the camera. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is alleging that the maintenance man was spying on some of the girls at the school with the camera.

School Employee Arrested For Video Voyeurism A maintenance coordinator at Riverside Academy in Reserve has been…

Posted by St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The maintenance man was arrested on two counts of video voyeurism and was being held on a $50,169.50 bond.

Alanna Daqueen French
3d ago

I don't think the bond was high enough. To spy on young ladies or young men while using the restroom is a prelude to a bigger issue with this person. It is two counts due to two cameras but let's see, did he share anything, this investigation needs to keep digging. Don't stop when we find the cameras, be sure of everything that was done. So easy to screenshot any video, on any phone with any camera.

