In the early 1820s, a young man named Robert Benjamin Lewis, of Hallowell, Maine, set out on his lifelong mission to uncover the hidden history of his people. Born in 1802, Lewis was a proud and intelligent man of African and Indigenous descent. According to one source, members of the Congregational church in Hallowell paid for his education with the idea that he would become a missionary in Africa. Instead, Lewis used his Biblical knowledge to write the first history of Black and Indigenous people from a Black and Indigenous perspective.

HALLOWELL, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO