Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Sept. 6, 1980: Grateful Dead rock Maine State Fairgrounds in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Forty-two years ago, the Grateful Dead and their caravan descended on the now-nonexistent Maine State Fairgrounds in Lewiston. It was the final show of their 1980 summer tour. The Saturday concert was a hot one – but fans certainly got their money’s worth. The band played...
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Scrumptious Reasons Biddeford, Maine, is One of Four Cities That Made This National List
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
WMTW
Crashes create traffic headaches on 295 in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A crash briefly shutdown the southbound side of I-295 in Portland. The crash was on Tukey's Bridge just before Exit 8 just before 8:30 a.m. and traffic quickly backed up. There were actually a pair of crashes on the highway in Portland at about the same time causing miles of backed-up traffic.
Woman Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-295 in Portland
A traffic jam caused by a minor crash on Interstate 295 in Portland Wednesday morning led to another multi-vehicle crash that sent one woman to the hospital. At around 7:40 a.m., Maine State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Exit 6B southbound on I-295 in Portland. Given its location, that crash caused traffic to back up into Falmouth, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
lcnme.com
Driver Hospitalized Following Crash at Wiscasset Speedway
A Pro Stock driver was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a crash at the Wiscasset Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a post on the Wiscasset Speedway LLC Facebook page. Pro Stock driver Ryan Deane, of Bangor, was transported to the hospital after suffering burns and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
wgan.com
Visitors head home as Maine sees a soggy end to Labor Day Weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine’s roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
mainernews.com
Radical Mainers: Robert Benjamin Lewis
In the early 1820s, a young man named Robert Benjamin Lewis, of Hallowell, Maine, set out on his lifelong mission to uncover the hidden history of his people. Born in 1802, Lewis was a proud and intelligent man of African and Indigenous descent. According to one source, members of the Congregational church in Hallowell paid for his education with the idea that he would become a missionary in Africa. Instead, Lewis used his Biblical knowledge to write the first history of Black and Indigenous people from a Black and Indigenous perspective.
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
Two Sisters From Maine Do CPR And Save a Child Who Had Drowned at a Campground
It was a frightening weekend for several people at a popular New England campground that fortunately ended with the successful rescue of a small child. According to WGME 13, a pair of sisters from Maine were vacationing at New Hampshire's popular Adventurebound Campground in the town of New Hampton. While...
lcnme.com
Business Owner Matthew Brackley Seeking First Term in Maine Senate
Business owner Matthew Brackley, R-West Bath, is looking to address “burdensome regulations” with his bid for Senate District 24. Born and raised in Maine, Brackley started his West Bath business, Brackley Electric, in early 2017 with business partners before taking over in 2019. Brackley’s services include installing solar...
Community left with questions after Sanford stabbing incident
SANFORD, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that left one person dead in Sanford. According to Maine State Police, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford was stabbed Friday evening near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets in Sanford. State Police say when law enforcement arrived at...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
WMTW
Maine vaccination clinic to offer new COVID-19 boosters
SANFORD, Maine — A vaccination clinic in York County will have new boosters to fight against COVID-19 available on Thursday. The York County Vaccination Clinic in Sanford will have both new bivalent boosters for Pfizer and Moderna. The modified booster for Pfizer is authorized for those ages 12 and...
Comments / 0