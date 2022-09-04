ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Crashes create traffic headaches on 295 in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A crash briefly shutdown the southbound side of I-295 in Portland. The crash was on Tukey's Bridge just before Exit 8 just before 8:30 a.m. and traffic quickly backed up. There were actually a pair of crashes on the highway in Portland at about the same time causing miles of backed-up traffic.
PORTLAND, ME
Big Country 96.9

Woman Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-295 in Portland

A traffic jam caused by a minor crash on Interstate 295 in Portland Wednesday morning led to another multi-vehicle crash that sent one woman to the hospital. At around 7:40 a.m., Maine State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Exit 6B southbound on I-295 in Portland. Given its location, that crash caused traffic to back up into Falmouth, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Driver Hospitalized Following Crash at Wiscasset Speedway

A Pro Stock driver was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a crash at the Wiscasset Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a post on the Wiscasset Speedway LLC Facebook page. Pro Stock driver Ryan Deane, of Bangor, was transported to the hospital after suffering burns and...
WISCASSET, ME
97.5 WOKQ

A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name

A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
DOVER, NH
wgan.com

Visitors head home as Maine sees a soggy end to Labor Day Weekend

KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine’s roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
AUGUSTA, ME
mainernews.com

Radical Mainers: Robert Benjamin Lewis

In the early 1820s, a young man named Robert Benjamin Lewis, of Hallowell, Maine, set out on his lifelong mission to uncover the hidden history of his people. Born in 1802, Lewis was a proud and intelligent man of African and Indigenous descent. According to one source, members of the Congregational church in Hallowell paid for his education with the idea that he would become a missionary in Africa. Instead, Lewis used his Biblical knowledge to write the first history of Black and Indigenous people from a Black and Indigenous perspective.
HALLOWELL, ME
lcnme.com

Business Owner Matthew Brackley Seeking First Term in Maine Senate

Business owner Matthew Brackley, R-West Bath, is looking to address “burdensome regulations” with his bid for Senate District 24. Born and raised in Maine, Brackley started his West Bath business, Brackley Electric, in early 2017 with business partners before taking over in 2019. Brackley’s services include installing solar...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine vaccination clinic to offer new COVID-19 boosters

SANFORD, Maine — A vaccination clinic in York County will have new boosters to fight against COVID-19 available on Thursday. The York County Vaccination Clinic in Sanford will have both new bivalent boosters for Pfizer and Moderna. The modified booster for Pfizer is authorized for those ages 12 and...
SANFORD, ME

