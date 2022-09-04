Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Georgina A. Moody, 92, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Georgina A. Moody, 92, a resident of 11 Adams Road, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Moody passed away Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Georgina A. Moody.
wwnytv.com
Maureen LaShomb, 60, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Maureen E. LaShomb age 60. Passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Friends and family are invited an may call on Sunday September 11, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at the funeral home. Full obituary to follow.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Martin Street, Massena, unexpectedly passed away at his home on September 7, 2022. Lawrence was born January 19, 1926, in Massena, NY, the son of the late Clifford and Marie (LaLonde) Trippany. He attended Bombay Schools and later married Beulah L. Wilkins on August 6, 1949 at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton.
wwnytv.com
Esther Katz, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Esther Katz, originally from Brooklyn, NY but a Canton native since 1970, passed away peacefully in her Partridge Knoll apartment on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 84. Esther was a St Lawrence County social worker for many years, helping to pair needy children with needy adoptive families. She was also a delightful fixture on the community theater scene, appearing in (and working behind the scenes for) countless productions of the Grass River Players; furthermore, she was an unmissable character around town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Daniel M. Rice, 67, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel M. Rice, age 67, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fine, NY. A celebration of his life will follow at the Star Lake Community Center. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.
wwnytv.com
Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, formerly of Norfolk
COOPERSTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, a resident of Cooperstown Center for Nursing, Cooperstown, NY and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Private calling hours will be held for the family. Mr. Goodspeed passed away early Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 in Cooperstown. Ricky is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, Norfolk; a son, Eric and Desirae Goodspeed, Massena; his six beloved grandchildren, twin granddaughters Ava and Cheyenne, Emilee, Mason, Rory and Milton; his mother, Edna Goodspeed, Norwood; two brothers, Blane and Meg Goodspeed, Massena and Craig and Dawn Goodspeed, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Ricky was pre-deceased by his father Charles, a daughter Sarah; a son Chad and a sister, Debbie Goodspeed.
wwnytv.com
Joseph P. Collins Sr., of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph P. Collins Sr. passed away on August 4, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, September 9th from 6-7 pm. Joseph is survived by a son Joseph P. Collins Jr (Jennifer) of Bombay, his daughters Sheena Trautman and Tracey Collins; his mother Ruth Collins; brother David Collins; a sister in law Arlene of Moosup, Ct, 10 grandchildren and 3 nieces. He’s predeceased by his father Walter Collins, his former wife Diane Collins(Lauer), brother Walter Collins, sister Patricia Collins and granddaughter Cloe. Mr. Joseph P. Collins Sr. was born on February 16, 1960 in Potsdam, NY to Walter and Ruth Friend Collins. He attended Potsdam Central Schools. He was married to Diane Lauer. Joe worked for years at North Country Collision until becoming disabled in 2005. He had lost both legs and battled lung cancer. Anyone who knew Joe, knew that he always did what he wanted, and his passing was on his own terms, peacefully in his sleep. He loved hunting and spending time at his camp in St. Regis Falls and he was a huge Nascar fan. Joe was a great man, and will be truly missed. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Collins family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Betty Beswick, 95, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Betty Beswick age 95, passed away peacefully at Canton Potsdam Hospital on September 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, A full Obituary to follow.
wwnytv.com
Last Concert in Alexandria Bay - The Sydney Irving Trio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) At Scenic View Park Pavilion, right on the River in Alexandria Bay.
wwnytv.com
Linda C. Mason, 71, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda C. Mason, Age 71, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Linda was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Caroline Edwards on July 24th...
wwnytv.com
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. There will be a graveside service in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Kristie L. Lennox, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kristie L. Lennox, age 71, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 11:00AM up until the time of the service. Mrs. Lennox passed away on Sunday night, September 4, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her children.
wwnytv.com
Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. He is survived by his children Michael (Samantha Mashaw) Morehouse of Madrid, Michelle Morehouse of Norwood and Gracie...
wwnytv.com
Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, 83, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, age 83, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home at 4:00PM with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. In the presence of loved ones Ruth Ann passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
wwnytv.com
Lorraine R. Fenton, 91, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine R. Fenton, 91, a longtime resident of Stoughton Ave, unexpectedly passed away Sunday afternoon, September 4, 2022, at Massena Hospital. Lorraine was born October 16, 1930, in Massena, the daughter of the late Emilio and Rhoda (Gravelle) Faubert. She attended Massena Central Schools, graduating in 1948. On June 17, 1950, she married Raymond J. Fenton, Sr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Seguin, officiating. After 65 years of marriage, Ray predeceased her on November 4, 2015.
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Watertown in boys’ soccer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a non-league boys’ soccer matchup at Watertown Tuesday as the Cyclones entertained Potsdam. Potsdam goalkeeper Aiden Demarco would be called upon to make many saves with his team playing shorthanded because of injury. Later in the first half, Sam Spicer set up...
wwnytv.com
Massena working to overcome learning loss this school year
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, students and teachers were welcomed back to the start of classes at Massena Central High School and this year brings opportunities of its own. Students at Massena Central High School gathered near the doors to be let into school on their...
wwnytv.com
Akwesasne basket weaver keeps tradition alive
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - It’s a craft woven in tradition. “Akwesasne is known for basket weavers,” Chill Baskets owner Carrie Hill said. “We have many of the greats come from here. And it’s just cool to be able to continue that.”. Hill has been weaving traditional black...
Comments / 0