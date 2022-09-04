Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Colleen M. Schraenkler, 69, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Colleen M. Schraenkler passed away Sunday, September 4th at the Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was admitted on August 26, 2022. She was 69 years old. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Saturday, September 10th at 12...
wwnytv.com
Esther Katz, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Esther Katz, originally from Brooklyn, NY but a Canton native since 1970, passed away peacefully in her Partridge Knoll apartment on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 84. Esther was a St Lawrence County social worker for many years, helping to pair needy children with needy adoptive families. She was also a delightful fixture on the community theater scene, appearing in (and working behind the scenes for) countless productions of the Grass River Players; furthermore, she was an unmissable character around town.
wwnytv.com
Maureen LaShomb, 60, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Maureen E. LaShomb age 60. Passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Friends and family are invited an may call on Sunday September 11, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at the funeral home. Full obituary to follow.
wwnytv.com
Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Linda C. Mason, 71, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda C. Mason, Age 71, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Linda was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Caroline Edwards on July 24th...
wwnytv.com
Kristie L. Lennox, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kristie L. Lennox, age 71, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 11:00AM up until the time of the service. Mrs. Lennox passed away on Sunday night, September 4, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her children.
wwnytv.com
LeRoy R. Bork, 72, of Wellesley Island
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - LeRoy R. Bork, 72 of County Route 100, passed away early Sunday morning at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born September 18, 1949 in Utica, NY, son of LeRoy H....
wwnytv.com
Scott Harry Gillette, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Harry Gillette, Watertown, passed away at home Saturday, September 3rd. He was 64 years old. Born in Watertown November 5th, 1957, Scott was a son to Harry and Jean (Staplin) Gillette. He was educated in the Copenhagen School District. Following graduation, Scott attended Jefferson Community College obtaining an associate degree.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Ilona Z. Schaefer, 97, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ilona Z. Schaefer, 97, formerly of Brookside Circle, Lowville, passed away Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by her children and their spouses; William Schaefer, Sarasota, Fl., Elaine and Allen Matuszczak and Amy and James Deavers, of...
wwnytv.com
Last Concert in Alexandria Bay - The Sydney Irving Trio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) At Scenic View Park Pavilion, right on the River in Alexandria Bay.
wwnytv.com
Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. He is survived by his children Michael (Samantha Mashaw) Morehouse of Madrid, Michelle Morehouse of Norwood and Gracie...
wwnytv.com
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. There will be a graveside service in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. Gordie was born on June 6, 1963, in Carthage, to the late Curtis & Uldene (Arnold) Tripp....
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Watertown in boys’ soccer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a non-league boys’ soccer matchup at Watertown Tuesday as the Cyclones entertained Potsdam. Potsdam goalkeeper Aiden Demarco would be called upon to make many saves with his team playing shorthanded because of injury. Later in the first half, Sam Spicer set up...
wwnytv.com
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William G. Burke, Watertown, passed away Monday, September 5th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 82 years old. Services will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Monday, September 12th. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Georgina A. Moody, 92, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Georgina A. Moody, 92, a resident of 11 Adams Road, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Moody passed away Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Georgina A. Moody.
wwnytv.com
Valerie D. Loveitt, 69, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Valerie D. Loveitt, Age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022 with her loving husband by her side. At this time, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Lorraine R. Fenton, 91, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine R. Fenton, 91, a longtime resident of Stoughton Ave, unexpectedly passed away Sunday afternoon, September 4, 2022, at Massena Hospital. Lorraine was born October 16, 1930, in Massena, the daughter of the late Emilio and Rhoda (Gravelle) Faubert. She attended Massena Central Schools, graduating in 1948. On June 17, 1950, she married Raymond J. Fenton, Sr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Seguin, officiating. After 65 years of marriage, Ray predeceased her on November 4, 2015.
wwnytv.com
Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cyclone seniors at Watertown High are steering their final school year in the right direction. Dozens of students decorated their cars Tuesday morning to celebrate their last first day. After convening at Watertown City Hall, they paraded down Washington Street to get the school year...
Comments / 0