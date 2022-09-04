CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.

CANTON, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO