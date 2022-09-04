COOPERSTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, a resident of Cooperstown Center for Nursing, Cooperstown, NY and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Private calling hours will be held for the family. Mr. Goodspeed passed away early Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 in Cooperstown. Ricky is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, Norfolk; a son, Eric and Desirae Goodspeed, Massena; his six beloved grandchildren, twin granddaughters Ava and Cheyenne, Emilee, Mason, Rory and Milton; his mother, Edna Goodspeed, Norwood; two brothers, Blane and Meg Goodspeed, Massena and Craig and Dawn Goodspeed, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Ricky was pre-deceased by his father Charles, a daughter Sarah; a son Chad and a sister, Debbie Goodspeed.

