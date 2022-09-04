Read full article on original website
Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Martin Street, Massena, unexpectedly passed away at his home on September 7, 2022. Lawrence was born January 19, 1926, in Massena, NY, the son of the late Clifford and Marie (LaLonde) Trippany. He attended Bombay Schools and later married Beulah L. Wilkins on August 6, 1949 at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton.
Maureen LaShomb, 60, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Maureen E. LaShomb age 60. Passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Friends and family are invited an may call on Sunday September 11, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at the funeral home. Full obituary to follow.
Last Concert in Alexandria Bay - The Sydney Irving Trio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) At Scenic View Park Pavilion, right on the River in Alexandria Bay.
Esther Katz, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Esther Katz, originally from Brooklyn, NY but a Canton native since 1970, passed away peacefully in her Partridge Knoll apartment on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 84. Esther was a St Lawrence County social worker for many years, helping to pair needy children with needy adoptive families. She was also a delightful fixture on the community theater scene, appearing in (and working behind the scenes for) countless productions of the Grass River Players; furthermore, she was an unmissable character around town.
Kristie L. Lennox, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kristie L. Lennox, age 71, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 11:00AM up until the time of the service. Mrs. Lennox passed away on Sunday night, September 4, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her children.
Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. Gordie was born on June 6, 1963, in Carthage, to the late Curtis & Uldene (Arnold) Tripp....
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. There will be a graveside service in...
Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. He is survived by his children Michael (Samantha Mashaw) Morehouse of Madrid, Michelle Morehouse of Norwood and Gracie...
Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Watertown in boys’ soccer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a non-league boys’ soccer matchup at Watertown Tuesday as the Cyclones entertained Potsdam. Potsdam goalkeeper Aiden Demarco would be called upon to make many saves with his team playing shorthanded because of injury. Later in the first half, Sam Spicer set up...
Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, 83, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, age 83, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home at 4:00PM with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. In the presence of loved ones Ruth Ann passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, formerly of Norfolk
COOPERSTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, a resident of Cooperstown Center for Nursing, Cooperstown, NY and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Private calling hours will be held for the family. Mr. Goodspeed passed away early Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 in Cooperstown. Ricky is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, Norfolk; a son, Eric and Desirae Goodspeed, Massena; his six beloved grandchildren, twin granddaughters Ava and Cheyenne, Emilee, Mason, Rory and Milton; his mother, Edna Goodspeed, Norwood; two brothers, Blane and Meg Goodspeed, Massena and Craig and Dawn Goodspeed, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Ricky was pre-deceased by his father Charles, a daughter Sarah; a son Chad and a sister, Debbie Goodspeed.
Accident on Market Street in Potsdam
Potsdam Village Police reported that one person was transported by ambulance from the scene of this SUV and 18-wheeler collision on Market Street at the intersection with Elm today (Wednesday, Sept. 7) at around 4 p.m. Police said more details would be released at a later time. Photo submitted by Brian Cobane.
Gregory Richard Sargent, 37, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Gregory Richard Sargent, age 37, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at a date to be announced at the convenience of the family. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Sargent passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
Christian Fellowship Center protest in Canton
Protesters gathered in Canton and Potsdam on Sept. 3 to raise awareness of alleged sexual abuse in the Christian Fellowship Center. Organized by Abbi Nye, a former member, over a dozen protestors attended, receiving support from many passersby. For more, view earlier story. North Country Now photo by Jeff Chudzinski.
Malone man arrested on charges of endangering person with physical disabilities
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities. On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation. Troopers determined that this...
Summer tourism on the St. Lawrence River is getting back on track after COVID years
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - As the calendar turns and the leaves begin to change, Labor Day Weekend marks the end of the summer season for many businesses along the St. Lawrence River. Businesses we spoke with in Clayton and Alexandria Bay say this season felt like a return to a normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country. The Gouverneur Fire Department is hosting their Labor Day fireworks show at the fairgrounds in the village. A Facebook post from the department says they will be making up for the last...
North Country Community College launches Fall 2022 semester
SARANAC LAKE – North Country Community College welcomed new and returning students back to its campuses on Monday, August 29 with new program offerings, a combination of in-person, hybrid and online classes, full residence halls and athletic teams, and a series of upcoming capital projects planned on its campuses.
