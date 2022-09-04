Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
NPR
Biden uses Labor Day speeches to focus on 2 swing states
President Biden went to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to talk to union workers on Labor Day. The states are key to Democrats' success in the midterm elections. President Biden spent his Labor Day laboring on behalf of Democrats in swing states ahead of the midterms. He gave speeches in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. So are voters sympathetic to his core message that American democracy is under threat? NPR's Claudia Grisales was traveling with the president.
NPR
More women are registering to vote. How could that affect midterms?
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Bans off our bodies. Bans off our bodies. Bans off our bodies. MARTIN: Then on June 24, the court released the final decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, and there were more protests. In the months that followed, women have been registering to vote in high numbers. So what kind of difference could that make in this year's midterm elections? With us now to discuss is Ronnye Stidvent. She's the director of the Center for Women in Law at the University of Texas, Austin. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Sarah Palin adopts Trumpworld strategy of claiming possible election fraud after losing her House race in Alaska
Palin called ranked-choice voting a "cockamamie system," baselessly claiming that it was "potentially fraught with fraud."
NPR
A judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party, called a special master, review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
NPR
Two-thirds of independents say they don't want Trump to run for president
The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida estate has thrust him back into the spotlight as he continues to hint at another run for president in 2024. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DONALD TRUMP: We're going to take back America. Take back America. And in 2024, most importantly, we are...
NPR
Biden unveils the official White House portraits of the Obamas
President Biden unveiled the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday — reviving a tradition set aside during the Trump era. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The Obamas returned to the White House today for the unveiling of their official portraits, and...
NPR
News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party called a special master review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
NPR
What Biden's speech in Philadelphia means for the midterms
Labor Day is often seen as the beginning of the fall election campaign. And President Biden travels to Milwaukee, then Pittsburgh, for holiday events - cities that happen to also be in key midterm states. The president set the stage early with a speech in Philadelphia last week describing the upcoming elections as a battle for the soul of the nation.
NPR
A New Mexico judge cites insurrection in barring a county commissioner from office
A county official in New Mexico who was convicted of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol must be immediately removed from office for his involvement in an insurrection, a judge decided Tuesday. District Court Judge Francis Mathew ruled that Couy Griffin, an Otero...
NPR
Facing state fraud charges in N.Y., Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday
Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in to authorities tomorrow in Manhattan. The right-wing podcaster and former adviser to Donald Trump will face charges linked to his alleged role in a conservative charity called We Build the Wall. Bannon and others are accused of ripping off donors, diverting more than a million dollars from the project for their private use. He denies any wrongdoing. NPR's Brian Mann has been following the case. And, Brian, what's Bannon said about this today?
NPR
Fox producer's warning against Jeanine Pirro surfaces in Dominion defamation suit
In the weeks after the 2020 election, Fox News broadcast lies from then-President Donald Trump's allies that Dominion Voting Systems had committed fraud to help Joe Biden win. The company sued Fox News and its parent company for defamation. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik has been covering these cases and joins us now for an update. Hi, David.
NPR
Mar-a-Lago's legacy began long before Trump
The Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., has a rich, complex history and was destined to be a "Winter White House" long before Donald Trump came along. We've been hearing quite a bit lately about Mar-a-Lago, but its rich history began long before Donald Trump ever moved in. Heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post built the Palm Beach property back in the 1920s.
NPR
Mar-A-Lago documents reveal nuclear capabilities of foreign powers
There are some intelligence documents so closely guarded that only the president and a handful of top aides ever see them. They detail U.S. operations classified at levels above top secret. Even senior national security officials are denied clearance. FBI agents found such documents in their search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property last month. And according to new reporting by The Washington Post, some of those documents included information about one foreign country's nuclear capabilities. Carol Leonnig is one of the reporters who broke the story, and she joins us now on the line.
NPR
What's next for Chile after voters rejected a new constitution
Now that voters in Chile have rejected a new constitution, where does the country go from here? The proposal was full of progressive ideals - universal health care, Indigenous rights, abortion protections. And voters shot it down on Sunday by a margin of more than 20 points. Antonia Laborde is a correspondent in Santiago for El Pais, and she's here to talk about the path forward. Welcome.
NPR
New climate law has a hidden benefit for coal miners: Permanent funding for black lung
Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats’ large climate and health care bill, included one provision aimed at helping miners afflicted by black lung disease. For years Congress has passed temporary extensions of a tax on coal to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. The fund pays about $149 million annually in benefits and health care costs for miners with black lung disease whose former employers have gone bankrupt. Congress has periodically let the tax expire, including at the end of 2021, further pushing the program into the red. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Biden last month, re-instated the tax and made it permanent.
NPR
Former judge speaks to the significance of a special master for Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Trump got his way this time. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has granted his request for a special master. Now, that person, whomever it turns out to be, will review the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last month. The decision means that federal prosecutors, at least for the time being, will not be able to use those documents in their ongoing investigation into obstruction and mishandling of government secrets. Many of these documents have been classified as top secret. Here to walk us through the significance of this ruling on the special master is retired federal Judge Vaughn Walker - good to speak with you, judge.
