Dane County Regional Airport adds new route amid pilot shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport announced the addition of a new route to Las Vegas, Nevada, starting Friday. The route is one of the ways the airport is growing as people continue to return to air travel. But as the airport grows to meet demand, a spokesperson says pilot shortages are creating challenges.
Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
Police: Two people stabbed in early morning attack in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people were stabbed in an early morning attack in Sun Prairie Tuesday, police said. Officers were sent to a home on Jones Street just before 3 a.m. after someone called 911. Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and...
Four Madison gas stations burglarized overnight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four gas stations across Madison were allegedly burglarized throughout late night Tuesday going into early morning Wednesday, Madison Police report. MPD says information on these alleged robberies is still preliminary, as investigation has just started. Their Burglary Crimes Unit will be reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate any suspects and connections between the four burglaries.
GOP sheriff candidate sues Dane County Sheriff’s Office in federal court claiming retaliation, illegal search
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican candidate running to lead the Dane County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal lawsuit against the office on Tuesday, alleging he had been made part of an illegal search last year and then retaliated against by Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and other officials for attempting to expose the search internally. In the lawsuit, detective Anthony Hamilton said...
After 84 years in business, Knoche’s butcher shop is up for sale
Historic west side butcher shop and grocery store Knoche’s Food Center hit the market on Friday after 84 years in business. Co-owner Steve Knoche, whose grandparents started the shop in 1938, said he and his wife Stephanie Knoche had already been working on selling the business before they publicly listed it for sale.
Raemisch Farm plan to go before City Council again Tuesday
The Madison City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to rezone the property at 4150 Packers Ave., also known as Raemisch Farm, following the unanimous approval of the Plan Commission last Monday. The proposal is the latest rendition of several by St. Louis-based Green Street Development to build...
