MILAN-- Inter Milan needed a change after losing the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan last Saturday. It wasn't just that the team lost, but rather the way Inter seemed to fold against their crosstown rivals, more than the actual result against AC Milan. Simone Inzaghi decided to make some important changes for the team's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. And while Inzaghi's lineup might have changed, looking at the result, not much was different. It was another defeat for the Nerazzurri, losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich. It's the third of the season overall, after ones against Lazio and AC Milan. The main questions here are about the future: where to go from now for Inzaghi? How much time does he have to keep his job?

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO