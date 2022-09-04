Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Simone Inzaghi is already running out of time: what can we expect from Inter Milan now?
MILAN-- Inter Milan needed a change after losing the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan last Saturday. It wasn't just that the team lost, but rather the way Inter seemed to fold against their crosstown rivals, more than the actual result against AC Milan. Simone Inzaghi decided to make some important changes for the team's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. And while Inzaghi's lineup might have changed, looking at the result, not much was different. It was another defeat for the Nerazzurri, losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich. It's the third of the season overall, after ones against Lazio and AC Milan. The main questions here are about the future: where to go from now for Inzaghi? How much time does he have to keep his job?
FOX Sports
Bayern wins 2-0 at Inter to continue CL starting tradition
MILAN (AP) — Bayern Munich continued its tradition of winning its opening Champions League game by beating Inter Milan 2-0 at San Siro on Wednesday and it would have been more comfortable had it not been for Nerazzurri goalkeeper André Onana. Leroy Sané fired Bayern ahead in the...
'I Don't Think He Has Done Enough' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Defender To Be Dropped Against Napoli
Jurgen Klopp could make changes to his defence for the Champions League visit to Napoli on Wednesday according to a former England international.
ESPN
Erling Haaland scores brace as Manchester City sink struggling Sevilla
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory away at out-of-form Sevilla on Tuesday. Haaland turned home Kevin De Bruyne's cross mid-way through the first half and, after Phil Foden doubled City's lead early in the second period, the Norway striker scored his 12th goal in seven matches to deal Sevilla a fourth defeat from their last five outings.
FOX Sports
Lewandowski's triple landmark as Barcelona beats Plzen 5-1
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It didn't take long for Robert Lewandowski to leave his mark with Barcelona in the Champions League. Lewandowski scored three goals in the team's opening 5-1 rout of Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday, becoming the first player to get a hat trick with three different clubs in the Champions League.
FOX Sports
Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A
ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
ESPN
Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 to start Champions League title defence
Real Madrid overcame an impressive Celtic performance to start the defence of their Champions League crown with an eventually comfortable 3-0 victory at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday. After Celtic endured a series of near-misses, Madrid made their hosts pay with goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard...
BBC
'We cannot rely on Erling'
Pep Guardiola has warned the addition of Erling Haaland is not enough for Manchester City to canter to a first Champions League success. Guardiola's side start their campaign at Sevilla on Tuesday after exiting at the semi-final stage against Real Madrid last season. The acquisition of Haaland -...
Thomas Tuchel Gives Major Hint On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Debut
Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League fixture on Tuesday and they are set to hand out their fifth debut of the season.
FOX Sports
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the Premier League club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
CBS Sports
Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Porto: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game
The Champions League is back in action this Wednesday on Paramount+. Porto is set to challenge Atletico Madrid in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.
ESPN
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland praise becoming 'routine'
SEVILLE, Spain -- Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has become such a prolific scorer at Manchester City that it's part of his matchday "routine" to talk about the Norwegian's goals after games. Haaland scored another two goals in the 4-0 win over Sevilla on Tuesday to take his record at...
ESPN
Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B
Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
Chelsea Train At Stadion Maksimir On Monday Evening
Chelsea trained at Stadion Maksimir tonight, the home of GNK Dinamo Zagreb, ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League clash.
SB Nation
The Return of Marcus Rashford
At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
ESPN
Liga MX: USMNT-Mexico dual-national Alejandro Zendejas surges, Cruz Azul falters, Jozy Altidore goes viral
It was only a matter of time before Club America moved to first place in the Liga MX table. Building up momentum with seven consecutive wins, Las Aguilas sprinted to the top of the standings after Week 12, albeit with some controversy regarding Mexican-American dual-national Alejandro Zendejas that has overshadowed it all.
Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign defender Aurier on free transfer
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier following the expiry of his contract at Villarreal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
hypebeast.com
Daily Paper and Ajax Explore East African Beadwork for New Pre-Match Collection
Football and fashion’s relationship is continuing to thrive. Recently, we’ve seen some of the top sides in European football present kits that are designed to be worn outside of the 90 minutes. For example, Arsenal’s recently-released Notting Hill Carnival-inspired pre-match jersey tapped into Jamaican culture with a colorway that represented the national flag. Now, Ajax is extending its connection with Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper for a new pre-match kit that celebrates Amsterdam’s diverse and inclusive population.
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
