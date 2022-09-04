ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
WTVM

Crews respond to sulfur dioxide leak in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency crews responded to a leaking regulator on a 2-ton sulfur dioxide vessel at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon. Fire Marshal Chief John Shull says the leak has since been contained. He says crews tightened the tank valve and a regulator when they were on scene. A small leak was reported, but due to the chemical, they wanted to make sure they had the right response.
Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
WSFA

Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
wbrc.com

Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled, according to an updated release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Amanda Minor, 39, had last been seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Dark Corners Road in...
WTVM

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
alabamanews.net

Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region

An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
alabamanews.net

Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road

A popular pizza restaurant is coming to Pike Road. Mayor Gordon Stone said Mellow Mushroom is coming to the old Tammy’s PYE Bar location at 9559 Vaughn Road. This is in the same complex as Pike Road Town Hall. Based out of Atlanta, the pizza chain says it offers...
WTVM

Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
AL.com

Alabama authorities seek help finding missing Elmore County woman

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert asking for the public’s help with finding a woman from Elmore County. Amanda Danielle Minor, 39, was last seen Monday about 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. Minor may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement, according to ALEA.
WSFA

Alabama National Fair set to start on Oct. 7 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It won’t be long until the funnel cakes are frying and the fair rides are flying! The Alabama National Fair rolls into Montgomery in less than 30 days. On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery held a luncheon to celebrate the kickoff and to thank...
WTVM

Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
thehypemagazine.com

2023 Honda Battle of the Bands to be Held at Alabama State University

2023 event to be held on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Voting has begun! Fans can help choose which HBCU marching bands will perform live at the 2023 Invitational Showcase. Tickets are on sale at www.hondabattleofthebands.com. Honda and the HBCU community will celebrate the return of...
