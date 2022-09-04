The newly formed Martin County Ambulance Service has added a new certified ambulance in operation now to help those in need in the county. The new provider is located at the Martin County Fire and Rescue on Highway 50 by the 4-H Building. Jeramey Osborn is serving as director, and officials are working to secure grants and private donations to help fund the operation with the help of County Commissioners and the County Council.

MARTIN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO