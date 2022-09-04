Read full article on original website
Impaired Driver Arrested in School Zone
Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Indiana State Trooper Brayden Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified...
EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery
A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
EPD: Stolen gun reports rise over summer months
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say 104 stolen gun reports have been filed in 2022, with more than half of those coming since June. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray says it’s not uncommon to see around 100 stolen gun reports this year. She says the numbers usually...
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
Crews respond to chemical incident at Toyota Boshuko Plant in Princeton; 24 sent to hospital
Crews are investigating a chemical incident that sent nearly two dozen people to the hospital at the Toyota Boshoku Indiana Princeton Plant. Dispatch says the call came in just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Princeton Fire Territory says production crews were sealing a new concrete floor, when it got into...
Crews called to 3 vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a three-vehicle wreck on North Saint Joseph Avenue Tuesday morning. Deputies say that happened in the 2800 block of North Saint Joe. They say nobody was hurt. That roadway has since reopened.
Jury trial date rescheduled for Evansville murder suspect
A murder suspect in Evansville, Indiana won't go to trial until 2023. Court records show 37-year-old Jerrme D. Cartwright will go on trial on Feb. 6, 2023, at 8 a.m. Cartwright was originally scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 12, 2022. Back in March, police said Cartwright was being...
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
2021 Evansville murder trial pushed back to next year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jerme Cartwright is accused of shooting and killing Keshon Hensley on Sunburst Avenue in March of 2021. Officials say the murder trial was scheduled to begin on September 12. It has now been rescheduled for February 6, 2023. According to an affidavit, a witness says that...
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
Names released in fatal Smith Mills shooting
Authorities have identified the three people who died in a shooting incident that happened in Smith Mills, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says 27-year-old Mason C. Quinn, 26-year-old Arianna L. Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua L. Mallory are the ones who died. KSP says all three were from Henderson. The incident...
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say their was a single car crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
Sandborn resident arrested for Child Molesting
A Knox County man is charged with Child Molesting. 33-year-old James Harroll of Sandborn was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the jail at 2:05-pm. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information about the alleged crime was released.
“Menace to society”: Police attempt to locate Hopkins County man allegedly involved in theft
(WEHT) - Authorities in Hopkins and Webster counties are attempting to locate a man wanted out of Hopkins County in regards to his alleged involvement in a theft at a cabin off of Barn Hill Road.
Investigation underway after juvenile shot in Evansville
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a Juvenile was shot. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for shots fired Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. No other...
Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
