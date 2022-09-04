ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IN

wslmradio.com

Lane closures begin Sunday on I-65 SB at Columbus

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to close lanes on I-65 SB starting Sunday evening for concrete patching and bridge work over S.R. 46 in Columbus. The work is part of the $65 million added travel lanes project that began last year. The left lane of southbound I-65...
COLUMBUS, IN
wdrb.com

Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Crews will begin asphalt preservation of Lawrence County roads

LAWRENCE CO. – Beginning today weather permitting, RejuvTec Inc. will begin a pavement preservation program by treating roads with Reclamite®. Reclamite® is a rejuvenating fog seal, that will be applied to the below-listed streets and roads in Lawrence County. RejuvTec will be working from 7:00 a.m. until...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell looking into adjusting speed limits over safety concerns

MITCHELL – The Mitchell City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of addressing speeding issues throughout town. Councilmember Nathan Jenkins brought to the councils attention the consistent speeding he has either witnessed or been made aware of along North 9th Street, between Main Street and Hancock Avenue, along the route currently under construction with the High School’s capital project.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

New home for an old bridge

By 1870 Shelby County Indiana had 154 miles of new gravel roads. It was time for the county to start building bridges at principle crossings of rivers. By 1880 there were 10 “substantial and elegant” iron bridges with additional bridges planned each year thereafter. The bridge’s new home,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Floyd County sheriff, prosecutor warn about home repair scams

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- County leaders in southern Indiana are warning people to be careful about who they hire to work on home projects, saying several people have recently filed complaints about scams. Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop are working together to get...
ripleynews.com

Sheriff deputies discover body while doing welfare check

According to information from the Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth and Corporal Rob Bradley, the department responded to a requested welfare check at a Dillsboro address in Ripley County where they found a man deceased. The death investigation continues as the nature of the decomposition was such that a definite...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
SELLERSBURG, IN
953wiki.com

Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-8-22

Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with previous conviction. September 6. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Grant Allen Norris, 27, Jeffersonville, IN. Revocation of Suspended Sentence. Jamie L. Madden, 25, Salem.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
INDIANA STATE

