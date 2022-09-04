Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Lane closures begin Sunday on I-65 SB at Columbus
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to close lanes on I-65 SB starting Sunday evening for concrete patching and bridge work over S.R. 46 in Columbus. The work is part of the $65 million added travel lanes project that began last year. The left lane of southbound I-65...
wdrb.com
Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
wbiw.com
Crews will begin asphalt preservation of Lawrence County roads
LAWRENCE CO. – Beginning today weather permitting, RejuvTec Inc. will begin a pavement preservation program by treating roads with Reclamite®. Reclamite® is a rejuvenating fog seal, that will be applied to the below-listed streets and roads in Lawrence County. RejuvTec will be working from 7:00 a.m. until...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell looking into adjusting speed limits over safety concerns
MITCHELL – The Mitchell City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of addressing speeding issues throughout town. Councilmember Nathan Jenkins brought to the councils attention the consistent speeding he has either witnessed or been made aware of along North 9th Street, between Main Street and Hancock Avenue, along the route currently under construction with the High School’s capital project.
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update
INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Shelby Co. deputy dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County
An off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's deputy died after he crashed a motorcycle and became pinned underneath it early Wednesday on I-74 in Shelby County.
WLWT 5
Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
wslmradio.com
roadtirement.com
New home for an old bridge
By 1870 Shelby County Indiana had 154 miles of new gravel roads. It was time for the county to start building bridges at principle crossings of rivers. By 1880 there were 10 “substantial and elegant” iron bridges with additional bridges planned each year thereafter. The bridge’s new home,...
wdrb.com
Floyd County sheriff, prosecutor warn about home repair scams
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- County leaders in southern Indiana are warning people to be careful about who they hire to work on home projects, saying several people have recently filed complaints about scams. Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop are working together to get...
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
ripleynews.com
Sheriff deputies discover body while doing welfare check
According to information from the Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth and Corporal Rob Bradley, the department responded to a requested welfare check at a Dillsboro address in Ripley County where they found a man deceased. The death investigation continues as the nature of the decomposition was such that a definite...
wdrb.com
New plan calls for Madison's Crystal Beach Swimming Pool to be completely replaced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, has announced plans to completely replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. Crews removed the liner of the pool back in January for renovations and found extensive damage. That includes structural damage like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests. In...
Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
WLKY.com
41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
953wiki.com
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-8-22
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with previous conviction. September 6. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Grant Allen Norris, 27, Jeffersonville, IN. Revocation of Suspended Sentence. Jamie L. Madden, 25, Salem.
wdrb.com
Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
