Scott County Inmate Roster – 9-8-22
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-44.1-2-9(FL6) ~ FAILURE TO APPEAR — IF CHARGE WAS A FELONY. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. ROBINSON, JOLANE. Booking #:. SCJAIL:2022-000468. Release Date:. 09-06-2022 – 12:00 pm. Booking Date:. 06-08-2022...
Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-8-22
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with previous conviction. September 6. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Grant Allen Norris, 27, Jeffersonville, IN. Revocation of Suspended Sentence. Jamie L. Madden, 25, Salem.
Paoli Man Found Dead Near Tractor Supply
September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found dead in Paoli near the Tractor Supply store. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the Tractor Supply...
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound near the 32 mile marker.
Richard Dale “Rick” Bobbitt, 62, of French Lick
Richard Dale “Rick” Bobbitt, 62, of French Lick, Indiana died on September 5, 2022 at his residence. Rick was born on January 14, 1960 in Corydon, Indiana to the late Roy F. and Helen J. (Coleman) Bobbitt. He owned and operated an Antiques and Collectibles Store and was...
Lane closures begin Sunday on I-65 SB at Columbus
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to close lanes on I-65 SB starting Sunday evening for concrete patching and bridge work over S.R. 46 in Columbus. The work is part of the $65 million added travel lanes project that began last year. The left lane of southbound I-65...
