Salem, IN

Richard Dale “Rick” Bobbitt, 62, of French Lick

Richard Dale “Rick” Bobbitt, 62, of French Lick, Indiana died on September 5, 2022 at his residence. Rick was born on January 14, 1960 in Corydon, Indiana to the late Roy F. and Helen J. (Coleman) Bobbitt. He owned and operated an Antiques and Collectibles Store and was...
FRENCH LICK, IN
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery

A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
MONTGOMERY, IN
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Friday is opening day

Cornucopia Farm will have special hours for opening day, Friday, Sept. 9. The family fun farm will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Regular September hours are Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 7 p.m. From corn and soybean...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli

Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
PAOLI, IN
Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza. The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings. The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Dr. Alex Perez joining Huntingburg Clinic

Huntingburg — Alex Perez, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Perez is a family medicine provider and will begin seeing patients at Memorial Hospital’s Huntingburg Clinic in October. While attending Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for his...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
Meaningful, valuable items stolen from Okolona couple's garage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Stacey walked into her garage early Monday morning, she immediately knew something was off. The back door was wide open, with items scattered across the floor. "It was just a chaotic mess," she noticed. "There was stuff spread all over the ground, things had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Clark County museum hosts Elvis-themed fundraiser

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana museum decided to "shake things up" with an Elvis-themed weekend-long fundraiser. The "All Shook Up" celebration in Jeffersonville supports the Clark County Museum, which was created in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia. Funds...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Madison man seriously injured in ORV accident (Jefferson County)

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that seriously injured the driver. Last night at approximately 10:55 p.m., responders were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Upon...
MADISON, IN
Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli

PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street. The man was pronounced dead at […]
PAOLI, IN
41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
SELLERSBURG, IN

