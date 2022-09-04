BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO