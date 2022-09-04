Read full article on original website
Related
wslmradio.com
Impaired Driver Arrested in School Zone
Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Indiana State Trooper Brayden Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified...
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on the city’s north side. Fort Wayne police dispatchers tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News it happened around 8:05 in the westbound lanes of Dupont Road near Parkview Plaza Drive not far from Parkview Regional Medical Center. They tell us a person on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
WANE-TV
Courts: Woman killed in 2021 shooting possibly a gang hit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As soon as they left the gas station, they were followed. Someone in a white Ford Fusion began chasing the silver Saturn through the streets of the southeast side, firing shots along the way. Six or seven gunshots cracked the air at one point, causing the woman driving the Saturn to stop.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Couple charged with neglect in child’s death at filthy home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right away, the Fort Wayne Police detective could smell a mix of ammonia and urine in the apartment. There were multiple cats, dirty dishes piled high in the sink, flies, sticky floors, full bags of garbage strewn next to children’s toys and booster seats, medication bottles next to cat litter, unsecured firearms in cabinets, feces in the toilet and feces smeared on walls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night where one man had life-threatening injuries. At approximately 11 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting in the 2700 block of Stardale Drive. Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WOWO News
Police looking for man accused of beating wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of hitting his wife. 53-year-old, No Ze, of Fort Wayne, allegedly grabbed his wife by the arm and throat and hit her with a wooden club because she didn’t make him dinner.
vincennespbs.org
Sandborn resident arrested for Child Molesting
A Knox County man is charged with Child Molesting. 33-year-old James Harroll of Sandborn was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the jail at 2:05-pm. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information about the alleged crime was released.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Stardale Dr. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to 2700 Stardale Dr. after a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Police got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road. According to Fort Wayne...
wfft.com
Truck drivers in Fort Wayne share fears in the wake of recent semi crashes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The possibility of a crash is always on the back of Trucker Leeondra Slaughter’s mind. Eight years in the business, she’s seen plenty of dangerous behavior. “Weaving through traffic, too close, sometimes just people on their cell phones and texting and not paying...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
wfft.com
Man and woman suffer serious injuries in Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of an accident at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Adams County that left two people seriously injured. Police say it appears that Shaniya L. Price, 24, of Fort Wayne, and a passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, also of Fort Wayne were driving on U.S. HWY 27 and inadvertently turned onto CR 300 W.
WNDU
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction items for sale. Freeman pleased with Buchner’s first collegiate start. Updated: 6 hours ago. Quarterback Tyler Buchner...
WANE-TV
Police look for person who fired shots in Marion
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man four times the legal limit during 2021 crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of having a blood-alcohol-content four-times the legal limit during a crash on Interstate 69 last year that has left another man suffering from neck injuries and other physical ailments ever since. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 44-year-old Michael E. Kimmet...
WTHI
Vincennes man sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking drugs from California to Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of drug trafficking. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Christopher Wrought will spend over 11 years in prison. Wrought entered a guilty plea after he was busted for trafficking meth. Police in...
cbs4indy.com
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine.
104.1 WIKY
Murder Trial Rescheduled For Evansville Man
The trial for an Evansville man accused of killing 23 year old Keshon Hensley in March of 2021 has been rescheduled for February. A witness told police that Jerrme Cartwright admitted to the shooting on Sunburst Avenue and told her “it was either me or him”. Cartwright told...
WOWO News
Allen County fatal crash victim identified
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
Comments / 0