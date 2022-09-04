Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Lane closures begin Sunday on I-65 SB at Columbus
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to close lanes on I-65 SB starting Sunday evening for concrete patching and bridge work over S.R. 46 in Columbus. The work is part of the $65 million added travel lanes project that began last year. The left lane of southbound I-65...
wdrb.com
Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
1027wbow.com
Fatal Clark Co. crash shuts down I-70 E overnight
CLARK COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Illinois State Police are reporting that one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night. ISP said that the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 7 in the eastbound lanes of...
wdrb.com
New plan calls for Madison's Crystal Beach Swimming Pool to be completely replaced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, has announced plans to completely replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. Crews removed the liner of the pool back in January for renovations and found extensive damage. That includes structural damage like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests. In...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Wave 3
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE News video shows the...
953wiki.com
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
WLWT 5
Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
WLKY.com
41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
953wiki.com
Devestating Flooding Hits Northeastern Jefferson County and Northwestern Switzerland County
**UPDATE** For Immediate Release The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the female remains found along Brushy Fork as the missing resident of the 8600 block of E. Brushy Fork Road Her home was swept away by flash flooding on Saturday. The condolences of the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency go out to the family of the victim.
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Company changes plan for concrete plant in Lake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A concrete company is making changes to its plans for a new plant after pushback from Lake Forest residents. An attorney for SI Ready Mix shared new renderings with WHAS11 News for their plant on Aiken Road. The changes include reducing the plant’s capacity, enclosing the...
Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
Wave 3
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
Fox 19
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
Wave 3
Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Investigation...
