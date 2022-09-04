Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Impaired Driver Arrested in School Zone
Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Indiana State Trooper Brayden Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Robert Peters, 50, of Linton, was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs Department on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Current Jail Population: 155.
vincennespbs.org
Domestic battery charges upgraded to murder
WIBC.com
Son Charged With Killing Mother By Shoving Her Down
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.—A shove may be what caused the death of a woman in Terre Haute. Her son is charged with her murder. Court documents say Kevin Stevenson got into an argument with his mother, Etta, Aug. 19. During the argument he shoved her, she fell and hit the back of her head. That injury was what caused her death Sept. 2.
WTHI
Police identify weekend Terre Haute murder victim as search continues for suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a weekend shooting. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Riley, from Terre Haute, was the person killed on 8th Avenue. The shooting happened Saturday night. Terre Haute Police are searching for Richard "Tony" Sandlin in connection...
vincennespbs.org
Child removed from fathers care after arrest
Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
A Special Response team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine. Upon his release, […]
WTHI
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
WTHI
ISU daily crime log lists two rape investigations on campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University crime log for Wednesday, September 7, says officers were called for two rape investigations on campus. Details are limited surrounding the investigations. We reached out to ISU for more information. A representative from ISU told us, "We're not commenting about ongoing...
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
WTHI
Few details as THPD executes search warrant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: DNR Officials have identified the deceased Paxton man as 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba. Original: An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park […]
wbiw.com
SULLIVAN – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident after the body of a man was recovered from Sullivan Lake yesterday. At approximately 3:55 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to the beach area of the lake at Sullivan County Park because a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Upon arrival, conservation officers initiated search operations using sonar and divers.
Court Docs: Vincennes man mailed meth to Indiana from California
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021. The release stated that […]
Fatal Clark Co. crash shuts down I-70 E overnight
CLARK COUNTY, Ill (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Illinois State Police are reporting that one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night. ISP said that the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 7 in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 132. According […]
vincennespbs.org
Man’s body found in lake
Conservation officers in Sullivan County are investigating after a body is pulled from a lake. Indiana DNR says emergency crews responded to the lake at Sullivan County Park just before 4 Monday afternoon. This comes after officers received calls that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Conservation officers...
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
