Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-6-22
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated – with a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated.
Man attempts to alter drug screen and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after he used a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test at the Lawrence County Probation Department. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, September 1, at 2:17 p.m. officers were called to the probation department after 59-year-old Kim Blevins, was accused of possessing a device used to alter a drug screen. Blevins was currently on probation and ordered to submit to urine drug screens. When he entered the bathroom to do the test the probation officer said Blevins appeared nervous and was “quickly rambling about several things”.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Raymond Purcell, 21, of Washington, was arrested on a petition to revoke a suspended license. Bond was set at $10,000 and was posted. Logan Roger, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count of theft. Bond was set for $2,500 and was posted. Cory Enlow, 31, of Washington, was arrested...
Man was arrested after shoving a woman
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday, September 5th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mitchell Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:01 p.m. at 1850 Blue Springs Cavern Road. Officers arrested 49-year-old Corbett May, on charges of domestic battery, resisting...
Bedford woman arrested for neglect of a dependant after man overdoses in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after an incident on Tuesday, August 16th. Police arrested Kia Cox, 28, Bedford, on charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependant, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a probable cause affidavit...
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine. Upon his release, […]
Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges
September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
Bedford police administer two doses of Narcan to save a life, arrest made on drug charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on an arrest warrant on drug charges after Bedford Police officers were called to a home on Tuesday, August 15, 2022, at 1213 7th Street. Police arrested Andrew Endris, 35, on charges of possession of meth in the presence of a minor,...
Shelby Co. deputy dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County
An off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's deputy died after he crashed a motorcycle and became pinned underneath it early Wednesday on I-74 in Shelby County.
Child removed from fathers care after arrest
Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
Two were arrested after lying to police about identity and after police find marijuana
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after a Bedford Police officer stopped the vehicle they were in on Rimrock Road. The vehicle had only one functioning brake light. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver’s hands were shaking and he was sweating profusely. The driver told police...
Bedford man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, September 1 when Bedford Police officers were called to 930 L Street at 4:47 p.m. after a report of a physical dispute. While en route, Bedford Police Dispatch advised that the male involved in the altercation had left the home. When...
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
Mitchell man arrested on domestic battery charges after police find injured woman, blood splatter and broken glass
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday, September 1, when Mitchell Police officers were called to 127 East Frank Street at 10:05 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they noticed blood smears on the front door. A distraught female answered the door. Standing...
Three people were arrested after police found stolen items, drugs, and illegally harvested ginseng
BLOOMFIELD – Three people were arrested after Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies served a search warrant at a home on Iron Mountain Road in Bloomfield on Friday morning. According to a press release from Greene County Sergeant Jordan Allor, officers arrested April Boyd, Shawn Toon, and Kathleen Preece.
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
Seymour police make arrest in connection to stolen trailer investigation
SEYMOUR – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information about a possible stolen trailer in the Seymour area. Patrol officers located the trailer and initiated a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Tipton St, where they learned that the driver of the truck pulling the trailer had a suspended driver’s license. As patrol officers investigated further, they learned that the trailer had been stolen out of Kokomo, Indiana. Patrol officers also learned that a 2018 Caterpillar skid steer that was on the stolen trailer, had also been reported stolen out of Kokomo.
BPD arrests Springville man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested on Friday, September 2, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the station after a report from the dispatcher that a male requested to speak to an officer. The dispatcher said 37-year-old Dustin Couch, was becoming aggressive and screaming. When officers...
