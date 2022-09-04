ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IN

wbiw.com

Man attempts to alter drug screen and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after he used a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test at the Lawrence County Probation Department. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, September 1, at 2:17 p.m. officers were called to the probation department after 59-year-old Kim Blevins, was accused of possessing a device used to alter a drug screen. Blevins was currently on probation and ordered to submit to urine drug screens. When he entered the bathroom to do the test the probation officer said Blevins appeared nervous and was “quickly rambling about several things”.
MITCHELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Raymond Purcell, 21, of Washington, was arrested on a petition to revoke a suspended license. Bond was set at $10,000 and was posted. Logan Roger, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count of theft. Bond was set for $2,500 and was posted. Cory Enlow, 31, of Washington, was arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man was arrested after shoving a woman

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday, September 5th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mitchell Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:01 p.m. at 1850 Blue Springs Cavern Road. Officers arrested 49-year-old Corbett May, on charges of domestic battery, resisting...
MITCHELL, IN
Jackson County, IN
Jackson County, IN
953wiki.com

Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges

September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
BROOKSBURG, IN
vincennespbs.org

Child removed from fathers care after arrest

Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, September 1 when Bedford Police officers were called to 930 L Street at 4:47 p.m. after a report of a physical dispute. While en route, Bedford Police Dispatch advised that the male involved in the altercation had left the home. When...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour police make arrest in connection to stolen trailer investigation

SEYMOUR – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information about a possible stolen trailer in the Seymour area. Patrol officers located the trailer and initiated a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Tipton St, where they learned that the driver of the truck pulling the trailer had a suspended driver’s license. As patrol officers investigated further, they learned that the trailer had been stolen out of Kokomo, Indiana. Patrol officers also learned that a 2018 Caterpillar skid steer that was on the stolen trailer, had also been reported stolen out of Kokomo.
SEYMOUR, IN

