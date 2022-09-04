ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

stonybrookathletics.com

Men's Soccer Delivers on Set Pieces to Earn Third Straight Win

NEW YORK — Both Moses Bakabulindi and Rondell Payne made set pieces count for the Stony Brook Men's Soccer program, giving the Seawolves the two goals they would need to leave a rainy Columbia campus with a victory on Tuesday night. It would be the Seawolves' second consecutive 2-1...
STONY BROOK, NY
friars.com

2022-23 Providence Friars Men’s Basketball Outlook

Last season, the Providence College men's basketball team made their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. In a historic season for the Friars, the team earned its highest seed all-time in the tournament (No. 4) and posted the second most wins in a single season in program history (27). The Friars captured the program's first BIG EAST Regular Season title with a 14-3 mark in conference play (27-6 overall). Head Coach Ed Cooley was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year and became the first Friar coach to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

2022 HS FB Preview: Bishop Hendricken

WARWICK (WPRI) – Most years, the Bishop Hendricken Hawks are looking to reach the mountaintop again. And 2022 is no different. Though this Fall, the Hawks believe the state is overlooking their team. The Hawks open the season Saturday Sept. 10 at home vs. Londonderry (NH) at 2 p.m.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero – Gabriel Bouyssou, Scituate

The Scituate Junior became the first Rhode Islander to win an Under-16 Greco Roman Title at USA Wrestling's Junior/U16 Nationals. The crown capping a Sophomore season that saw him take home the RIIL State, and New England titles while earning All American honors for a fourth time.
SCITUATE, RI
collegehoopstoday.com

Providence’s Ed Cooley receives new multi-year contract extension

Providence’s Ed Cooley has received a new multi-year contract extension, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. An official announcement is expected at some point this week. Specific terms of the deal are unknown, but the contract is another symbol of the school’s commitment to ensure that Cooley finishes his...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School

Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Sender ’25: The highway divided Providence. A cap over I-95 can fix it.

In the 1950s and 60s, Interstate 95 was constructed through Providence, displacing more than 2,000 residents throughout the state. In sheer numbers, this piece of infrastructure, running the length of Providence and cutting downtown in half, may be one of the most destructive in the city’s history. That said, the true scope of the urban devastation wrought by this highway cannot be measured in numbers alone — it divided the city’s neighborhoods, leaving disjointed communities. That is why I-95 must be covered up to restore the city to its pre-highway glory.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32  Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08  Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32  Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Flooding temporarily displaces roughly 30 Brown University students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s flooding resulted in roughly 30 Brown University students being temporarily displaced. A Brown spokesman said the first floor of a residence hall on Keeney Quad was impacted by flooding in Providence. He said that staff from Facilities Management and Residential Life has been...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Dramatic video shows building collapse in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A video obtained by ABC 6 News on Tuesday caught the moments a building collapsed in Providence. The building collapsed happened on Peace Street Monday. The roads were blocked off while crews worked to clean up the ruble in the street. In the video, a...
johnstonsunrise.net

Once a church picnic, now a 3-day Greek Festival

The late Reverend Peter G. Mihailides would be proud of what will take place this weekend on the spacious grounds at 175 Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston. One hundred and one years ago, Father Mihaildes immigrated from his native Nysiros – a.k.a. the Dodecanese Islands -- in Greece, settled in Rhode Island and celebrated the First Divine Liturgy at Church of the Annunciation on Pine Street in Providence on March 25, 1921.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI

