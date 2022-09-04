Read full article on original website
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
stonybrookathletics.com
Men's Soccer Delivers on Set Pieces to Earn Third Straight Win
NEW YORK — Both Moses Bakabulindi and Rondell Payne made set pieces count for the Stony Brook Men's Soccer program, giving the Seawolves the two goals they would need to leave a rainy Columbia campus with a victory on Tuesday night. It would be the Seawolves' second consecutive 2-1...
friars.com
2022-23 Providence Friars Men’s Basketball Outlook
Last season, the Providence College men's basketball team made their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. In a historic season for the Friars, the team earned its highest seed all-time in the tournament (No. 4) and posted the second most wins in a single season in program history (27). The Friars captured the program's first BIG EAST Regular Season title with a 14-3 mark in conference play (27-6 overall). Head Coach Ed Cooley was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year and became the first Friar coach to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
2022 HS FB Preview: Bishop Hendricken
WARWICK (WPRI) – Most years, the Bishop Hendricken Hawks are looking to reach the mountaintop again. And 2022 is no different. Though this Fall, the Hawks believe the state is overlooking their team. The Hawks open the season Saturday Sept. 10 at home vs. Londonderry (NH) at 2 p.m.
ABC6.com
PC Athletic Director Steve Napolillo Reacts To Cooley Extension, New Name To Home Arena
ABC6 sports anchor Ian Steele spoke with new Providence College Athletic Director Steve Napolillo Tuesday about the busy day in Friartown. The school signing men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley to a new multi-year contract extension. The team’s home arena in downtown Providence also officially has a new name, Amica...
Hometown Hero – Gabriel Bouyssou, Scituate
The Scituate Junior became the first Rhode Islander to win an Under-16 Greco Roman Title at USA Wrestling's Junior/U16 Nationals. The crown capping a Sophomore season that saw him take home the RIIL State, and New England titles while earning All American honors for a fourth time.
collegehoopstoday.com
Providence’s Ed Cooley receives new multi-year contract extension
Providence’s Ed Cooley has received a new multi-year contract extension, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. An official announcement is expected at some point this week. Specific terms of the deal are unknown, but the contract is another symbol of the school’s commitment to ensure that Cooley finishes his...
johnstonsunrise.net
Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School
Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Brown Daily Herald
Sender ’25: The highway divided Providence. A cap over I-95 can fix it.
In the 1950s and 60s, Interstate 95 was constructed through Providence, displacing more than 2,000 residents throughout the state. In sheer numbers, this piece of infrastructure, running the length of Providence and cutting downtown in half, may be one of the most destructive in the city’s history. That said, the true scope of the urban devastation wrought by this highway cannot be measured in numbers alone — it divided the city’s neighborhoods, leaving disjointed communities. That is why I-95 must be covered up to restore the city to its pre-highway glory.
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
ABC6.com
Flooding temporarily displaces roughly 30 Brown University students
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s flooding resulted in roughly 30 Brown University students being temporarily displaced. A Brown spokesman said the first floor of a residence hall on Keeney Quad was impacted by flooding in Providence. He said that staff from Facilities Management and Residential Life has been...
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 9-7-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
A lot of people struggle with this whole aging thing and really I haven’t figured out why yet! I know it’s not pretty at times, and being young is wasted on young people, but each decade has its hardships. First there’s “teen angst”, then there’s trying to figure...
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center Has a New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It
If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providence's Dunkin' Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on Nov. 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin' Donuts Center in 2001.
ABC6.com
Dramatic video shows building collapse in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A video obtained by ABC 6 News on Tuesday caught the moments a building collapsed in Providence. The building collapsed happened on Peace Street Monday. The roads were blocked off while crews worked to clean up the ruble in the street. In the video, a...
johnstonsunrise.net
Once a church picnic, now a 3-day Greek Festival
The late Reverend Peter G. Mihailides would be proud of what will take place this weekend on the spacious grounds at 175 Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston. One hundred and one years ago, Father Mihaildes immigrated from his native Nysiros – a.k.a. the Dodecanese Islands -- in Greece, settled in Rhode Island and celebrated the First Divine Liturgy at Church of the Annunciation on Pine Street in Providence on March 25, 1921.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
nbcboston.com
I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways
Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties. NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding...
