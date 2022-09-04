Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
7 carjackings or attempted carjackings reported on Labor Day, New Orleans police say
Seven carjackings or attempted carjackings were reported to New Orleans police over the Labor Day holiday, police said Tuesday. The crimes were reported within the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary list of major offenses released by the department. Two of the...
fox8live.com
61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
40-year-old man shot multiple times near Little Woods : NOPD
According to the NOPD, police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7100 block of Bunker Hill Road.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day
The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm
NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
wgno.com
VIDEO: Fight followed by burglary at Freret vape shop
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of crimes that targeted the same business. The first crime happened a little after 9:00 in the morning on Sept. 2 at the Vertigo Vaporium in the 4900 block of Freret Street. Surveillance video shows a man enter the store and get into a brawl with a worker. Moments later the same security camera video shows the suspect leaving with a bag full of cigarettes.
Woman says she tracked down her own stolen car after slow NOPD response
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s manpower shortage is well documented. The trickle-down effect is slow response time, particularly when it comes to property crimes where someone’s life is not in imminent danger. Kendra Mack arrived at the NOPD’s 7th District headquarters to get a...
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
NOLA.com
61-year-old woman shot and killed in Chalmette family altercation, authorities say
A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues around 9:09 p.m. NOPD said a woman was taken to an area hospital and later died from her...
Two men dead after double shooting in Little Woods :NOPD
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find a possible suspect and motive.
Harvey man wanted on charges of assault and attempted murder
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Allen of Harvey.
wgno.com
Mystery on Mithra Street, help identify these gunmen
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of gunmen accused in an aggravated assault investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened around 10:00 in the morning...
WDSU
NOPD searching for man accused of attempted murder in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a Harvey man who is being accused of attempted murder in Algiers. According to police, Christopher Allen, 28, is being accused of shooting at a victim at the 3300 block of Hyman Place. The victim was not struck or injured.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Labor Day shooting in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A 32-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Labor Day in Algiers, New Orleans police said. The woman arrived at a hospital around 9 p.m. Monday, seeking treatment for her injuries, authorities said. She later died. Her name has not been released. Police later determined the shooting happened at...
uptownmessenger.com
Carjacker steals vehicle in front of Monkey Hill bar, then crashes it
A couple getting into a car outside the Monkey Hill Bar found themselves blocked by two other vehicles while a gunman approached from behind, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Just before 10 p.m., the 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman entered their car, which was parked in the 6100 block...
Labor Day night murder in Algiers leaves woman dead
Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting on the Westbank. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred this evening (September 5, 2022) at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues that left one person dead..
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon
According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
