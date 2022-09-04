Read full article on original website
Hidden Oaks K-8 School celebrates biggest school grade jump in Palm Beach County
Hidden Oaks K-8 School, just west of Boynton Beach, has a lot to brag about this year, jumping up two letter grades since 2019, the largest gain in the entire School District of Palm Beach County.
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let's Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County
There's a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it's not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it's a New York state of nostalgia. This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
KINGS POINT: Rockin’ Delray Beach Senior Community Lands Another In Jail
Resident Arrested For Drugs… Joins Other Kings Point Notables In Lockup… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is Kings Point the rockin’ist senior living community in the United States? Is it always “Senior Week” in Kings Point? Jail records suggest it’s all possible. Just days […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Falls leading cause of deadly injuries among Fla. senior citizens
Unintentional falls are the No. 1 cause of deadly injuries among Florida's seniors. WPTV's In-Depth team started digging into why it's happening so often and what you can do to protect yourself.
WPTV
Dessert Wars coming to South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bakers from all over South Florida will be showcasing their specialties at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Sept. 17. Tickets are sold out but started at $45 and included 30 sampling tickets. InsTA: Highlighting Local Vendors.
GASTON? New Tropical Depression Likely In Days, Will Be “Gaston” If Tropical Storm
East Of Florida, Earl Churns, Gaston May Be Born, Will It Be a Beauty Or A Beast?! And… Another Wave Set To Enter Atlantic… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (UPDATED AT 5 p.m.) — There are now four systems being watched closely by the National […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties
A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
South Florida driver dies after striking pig, hitting trees
A South Florida driver died on Sunday after striking a pig with his pickup truck and veering off the road and into trees.
Southern Boulevard Bridge, less than week after reopening, briefly closes
Less than a week after reopening, the Southern Boulevard Bridge closed again for a few hours Wednesday. The drawbridge had been closed while a new bridge was being built.
Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach are looking into a gunshot that happened late on Monday near a well-traveled section of Clematis Street. Around 1:30 in the morning, police were called to the 200 block of Clematis Street. The victim is in serious care, according to a police department official, and...
Multiple Palm Beach County police departments host food drive to help nonprofit, families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — With inflation and the rising costs of basic living expenses, local food banks and pantries are seeing a drastic increase in need. Local nonprofit Eat Better Live Better said the number of people coming to their distributions has doubled over the last few months. Your...
City of West Palm Beach passes first hearing for noise ordinance changes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first reading to change thecity of West Palm Beach's noise ordinance passed Tuesday night after complaints from residents spurred the change. The proposal focuses on quieter bars and restaurants in the areas near Clematis Street and Northwood Village District. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
Samha Bistro to Open in West Palm Beach
Samha will offer sandwiches and more on Northwood Rd
MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH
MOTORCYCLIST DEAD. Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — PBSO tells BocaNewsNow.com that Oscar Benavidas, 42, was killed in the wreck. He was traveling southbound on 441 — on a Yahama MT09 motorcycle — when another vehicle turned left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - A day of prayer and remembrance as students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Lourdes Academy go back to class after a deadly weekend boating accident. "Today was a really tough day for all of us on campus," said Lourdes Academy President Sister Carmen Fernandez. She said all day at school and at a morning vigil friends and classmates remembered senior Lucy Fernandez who was killed. "Lucy was known for her happy personality, and her beautiful smile. She would brighten up every room she walked into. She had a very positive outlook on life," Sister Carmen said.Classmates Katy...
