Lake Worth, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County

There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia.  This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again

Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: Rockin’ Delray Beach Senior Community Lands Another In Jail

Resident Arrested For Drugs… Joins Other Kings Point Notables In Lockup… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is Kings Point the rockin’ist senior living community in the United States? Is it always “Senior Week” in Kings Point? Jail records suggest it’s all possible. Just days […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties

A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach

Police in West Palm Beach are looking into a gunshot that happened late on Monday near a well-traveled section of Clematis Street. Around 1:30 in the morning, police were called to the 200 block of Clematis Street. The victim is in serious care, according to a police department official, and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH

MOTORCYCLIST DEAD. Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — PBSO tells BocaNewsNow.com that Oscar Benavidas, 42, was killed in the wreck. He was traveling southbound on 441 — on a Yahama MT09 motorcycle — when another vehicle turned left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - A day of prayer and remembrance as students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Lourdes Academy go back to class after a deadly weekend boating accident. "Today was a really tough day for all of us on campus," said Lourdes Academy President Sister Carmen Fernandez. She said all day at school and at a morning vigil friends and classmates remembered senior Lucy Fernandez who was killed. "Lucy was known for her happy personality, and her beautiful smile.  She would brighten up every room she walked into.  She had a very positive outlook on life," Sister Carmen said.Classmates Katy...
MIAMI, FL

