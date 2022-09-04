ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish

The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
BBC

DP World Tour not a feeder for PGA Tour, says Keith Pelley at Wentworth

DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley has rejected claims by Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia that his organisation is now nothing more than a feeder circuit destined to be only golf's fifth best tour. Both players are European Ryder Cup heroes who joined the LIV Tour earlier this year and...
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy jabs LIV Golf players (twice) at testy BMW PGA event

Rory McIlroy knew the questions were coming but had no qualms about taking them head on. “What percentage of your FedExCup prize money would you give us if we didn’t mention a certain topic in this press conference?” he was asked by a reporter to begin his BMW PGA Championship press conference on Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Billy Horschel to some LIV golfers at BMW PGA Championship: 'You've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?'

DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal. American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field...
Golf.com

The inside story of LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour: Money, innovation and loyalty

The rumors swirled ’round Riviera Country Club, riding a south wind across the netted driving range, up the hill and across the massive, Spanish-revival clubhouse; whispers passing from players to sponsors to executives and, finally, to media members, the inevitable end point for every conversation. Who’s going? How many millions? Wait, are you sure?
Golf Channel

International captain Trevor Immelman names 5 rookies to Presidents Cup team

With his team decimated by defections, International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman will rely on some new faces later this month at Quail Hollow. Five of Immelman’s six wildcard picks announced Tuesday are rookies, with Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee and Sebastian Munoz all slated to make their debuts in the biennial matches. Si Woo Kim, who played his only Presidents Cup in 2017, was also named to the team.
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 Ascension Charity Classic (PGA Tour Champions)

GolfWRX was live this week at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, for the PGA Tour Champions’ Ascension Charity Classic. It’s always a treat to check out what members of the “other” tours are playing when we aren’t patrolling the range and putting green at PGA Tour events.
Yardbarker

Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Named to U.S. Presidents Cup Squad

Former Cal golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa were selected to play in the Presidents Cup for the first time, when they were among the six captain’s picks to represent the United States against the International squad. The U.S. has won the last eight Presidents Cups and will be...
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: A first-hand account of a BMW PGA unlike any other

GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard is at Wentworth this week and provides a first-hand account of what the atmosphere is like at a contentious BMW PGA Championship, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf. Fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner joins Hoggard to discuss the LIV Golf dynamic at...
