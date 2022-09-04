Read full article on original website
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish
The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Graeme McDowell suggests player vote on LIV golfers playing DP World Tour
McDowell is one of 15 players in action in the BMW PGA Championship who also competed on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit in Boston last week, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found "hard to stomach". Defending champion Billy Horschel also labelled the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch...
BBC
DP World Tour not a feeder for PGA Tour, says Keith Pelley at Wentworth
DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley has rejected claims by Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia that his organisation is now nothing more than a feeder circuit destined to be only golf's fifth best tour. Both players are European Ryder Cup heroes who joined the LIV Tour earlier this year and...
Billy Horschel on LIV players at BMW PGA Championship: ‘Hypocritical’
September 7 - Billy Horschel wants to understand why some members of the LIV Golf Invitational Series are playing this week's BMW PGA Championship, a flagship event on the DP World Tour.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy jabs LIV Golf players (twice) at testy BMW PGA event
Rory McIlroy knew the questions were coming but had no qualms about taking them head on. “What percentage of your FedExCup prize money would you give us if we didn’t mention a certain topic in this press conference?” he was asked by a reporter to begin his BMW PGA Championship press conference on Wednesday.
Billy Horschel to some LIV golfers at BMW PGA Championship: 'You've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?'
DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal. American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field...
Golf.com
The inside story of LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour: Money, innovation and loyalty
The rumors swirled ’round Riviera Country Club, riding a south wind across the netted driving range, up the hill and across the massive, Spanish-revival clubhouse; whispers passing from players to sponsors to executives and, finally, to media members, the inevitable end point for every conversation. Who’s going? How many millions? Wait, are you sure?
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner at Quail Hollow, jokes: I'm available for Internationals
VIRGINIA WATER, England – International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman conceded Tuesday that the process of narrowing his team down to a dozen players has been “pretty frustrating” as the defections to LIV Golf have mounted. Prior to Tuesday’s captain’s picks, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Joaquin...
Lucy Li's recent LPGA hot streak brings her big-picture goal into focus: 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup team
Lucy Li only had one practice round last week at the Dana Open and still managed to hold the lead going into Sunday. Li, 19, doesn’t have status on the LPGA, but for a second week in a row, she has parlayed a top-10 performance into another start. This...
Golf Channel
International captain Trevor Immelman names 5 rookies to Presidents Cup team
With his team decimated by defections, International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman will rely on some new faces later this month at Quail Hollow. Five of Immelman’s six wildcard picks announced Tuesday are rookies, with Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee and Sebastian Munoz all slated to make their debuts in the biennial matches. Si Woo Kim, who played his only Presidents Cup in 2017, was also named to the team.
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2022 Ascension Charity Classic (PGA Tour Champions)
GolfWRX was live this week at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, for the PGA Tour Champions’ Ascension Charity Classic. It’s always a treat to check out what members of the “other” tours are playing when we aren’t patrolling the range and putting green at PGA Tour events.
Yardbarker
Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Named to U.S. Presidents Cup Squad
Former Cal golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa were selected to play in the Presidents Cup for the first time, when they were among the six captain’s picks to represent the United States against the International squad. The U.S. has won the last eight Presidents Cups and will be...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: A first-hand account of a BMW PGA unlike any other
GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard is at Wentworth this week and provides a first-hand account of what the atmosphere is like at a contentious BMW PGA Championship, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf. Fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner joins Hoggard to discuss the LIV Golf dynamic at...
2022 BMW PGA Championship odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win
It’s time to get awkward at Wentworth. Although PGA Tour stars like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick litter the field for this week’s BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, LIV Golf members will also tee it up, including Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Taylor Gooch.
