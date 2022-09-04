ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
breezejmu.org

Dukes vs. Spartans: Previewing Week 2 against Norfolk State

First test: Check. Second test: Saturday. At least, that’s what JMU says. JMU, fresh off its 44-7 throttling of Middle Tennessee, stays in Harrisonburg this week to face Norfolk State, an in-state FCS school from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Dukes are currently 37-point favorites to beat the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Harrisonburg, VA
Football
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
Harrisonburg, VA
College Sports
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
atozsports.com

SEC East head coach throws shade at Tennessee Vols

The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after surviving a scare in week one against Georgia State. South Carolina was down 14-12 to the Panthers in the third quarter before breaking the game open and winning 35-14. After the game, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Watch: Josh Heupel’s fiery halftime speech gets Vols fans fired up

On Tuesday, the SEC Network aired a behind-the-scenes look at the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State. The episode included a look at the Vols’ locker room during halftime. There was a moment when defensive coordinator Tim Banks talked to his players and implored them to “not...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#Middle Tennessee State#American Football#College Football#Fbs
WJHL

NE TN teams climb the rankings in the latest AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Last week, there were five local high school football teams ranked in the AP’s weekly prep football poll. That’s still the case this week, but three of those teams moved up in the rankings while two maintained their spots in the first place. Greeneville continued to hold the No. 1 position […]
NASHVILLE, TN
breezejmu.org

This week’s key takeaways from SGA Senate

The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate held its first meeting of the 2022-23 academic year Sept. 6. The Senate voted to approve an amendment on behavioral misconduct and appointed a senator as the JMU Student Representative to the Harrisonburg City Council. SGA approves amendment on behavioral misconduct. The SGA Senate...
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
radionwtn.com

Patriots-Brentwood Game Info Released

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Patriots will be traveling to Brentwood this Friday and Brentwood officials have issued information for fans going to the game. The game is at 7 p.m. Friday, September 9. In an email to HCHS officials, they said, “We recommend that your fans park...
PARIS, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
yourwilliamson.com

Real Estate & Homes: Ford Classic Homes

For over twenty-five years, Ford Classic Homes (Ford Homes) has built premier homes in only the finest communities. Creating timeless, luxury residential properties, Ford Homes has built across Williamson and Davidson counties. Ford Homes’ mission is to create and build homes that provide home buyers with unmatched value through distinctive architecture, design and quality of a finished product.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Self-defense moves runners can use if attacked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When women or anyone goes out for a run, there are safety devices people can bring. But what if you forget or don’t have any? Self-defense experts say people need to know how to fight for themselves. Experts say there are things runners need to...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s London top local finisher at Mercy Franklin Classic

Franklin resident Suzanne London was the first female finisher in the Mercy Franklin Catholic 10K Monday morning in downtown Franklin. London, a member of the Franklin Road Runners, finished in 38 minutes, 21 seconds to capture the female crown at the annual race, which included an early morning 10K followed by a 5K race and a 1K kids fun run. The Labor Day tradition is in its 23rd year.
FRANKLIN, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy