Read full article on original website
Related
breezejmu.org
Dukes vs. Spartans: Previewing Week 2 against Norfolk State
First test: Check. Second test: Saturday. At least, that’s what JMU says. JMU, fresh off its 44-7 throttling of Middle Tennessee, stays in Harrisonburg this week to face Norfolk State, an in-state FCS school from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Dukes are currently 37-point favorites to beat the...
breezejmu.org
Analysis | JMU volleyball’s depth on attack bodes well to start season
Miëtte Veldman has 93 kills through six games this season for JMU volleyball. The junior outside hitter is up 22 kills from last season six games in. She’s also 54th in the country in kills per set, earning just over four and 26th in the nation in total kills.
breezejmu.org
Coaches Chatter | Cignetti reflects on 'great night' for JMU ahead of Week 2
Forty hours later, and 44-7 still feels sweet. JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti and coaches across the Sun Belt spoke Monday on the conference’s weekly coaches Zoom call, many of whom complimented their league counterparts on a successful Week 1 on the field and the full stands watching the action over the weekend.
WAPT
Deion Sanders on pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic: 'It's a wonderful classic. We just don't want to play in it'
JACKSON, Miss. — Coach Prime said he thinks the Southern Heritage Classic, "is a wonderful classic," but it's not beneficial for his program to take part in it after this year. Jackson State plays Tennessee State in the once annual Southern Heritage between the two schools, but JSU announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
How Alabama’s win over Utah State erased one major concern for the Tennessee Vols
There wasn’t much to nitpick after the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State in the season-opener this past Thursday night. One concern that came from the win, however, was the Vols’ inability to consistently get pressure against Cardinals quarterback John Paddock. Tennessee finished the night with...
atozsports.com
SEC East head coach throws shade at Tennessee Vols
The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after surviving a scare in week one against Georgia State. South Carolina was down 14-12 to the Panthers in the third quarter before breaking the game open and winning 35-14. After the game, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer...
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel’s fiery halftime speech gets Vols fans fired up
On Tuesday, the SEC Network aired a behind-the-scenes look at the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State. The episode included a look at the Vols’ locker room during halftime. There was a moment when defensive coordinator Tim Banks talked to his players and implored them to “not...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Teen with two firearms arrested at Riverdale / Blackman High School Football Game
An incident occurred during this past Friday’s Riverdale / Blackman High School football game. Evidently, a teen showed up at the game with two guns and marijuana, according to schools spokesperson James Evans…. Again, law enforcement recovered two firearms and marijuana from a teenagers vehicle during the Riverdale /...
NE TN teams climb the rankings in the latest AP prep football poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Last week, there were five local high school football teams ranked in the AP’s weekly prep football poll. That’s still the case this week, but three of those teams moved up in the rankings while two maintained their spots in the first place. Greeneville continued to hold the No. 1 position […]
breezejmu.org
This week’s key takeaways from SGA Senate
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate held its first meeting of the 2022-23 academic year Sept. 6. The Senate voted to approve an amendment on behavioral misconduct and appointed a senator as the JMU Student Representative to the Harrisonburg City Council. SGA approves amendment on behavioral misconduct. The SGA Senate...
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Patriots-Brentwood Game Info Released
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Patriots will be traveling to Brentwood this Friday and Brentwood officials have issued information for fans going to the game. The game is at 7 p.m. Friday, September 9. In an email to HCHS officials, they said, “We recommend that your fans park...
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
yourwilliamson.com
Real Estate & Homes: Ford Classic Homes
For over twenty-five years, Ford Classic Homes (Ford Homes) has built premier homes in only the finest communities. Creating timeless, luxury residential properties, Ford Homes has built across Williamson and Davidson counties. Ford Homes’ mission is to create and build homes that provide home buyers with unmatched value through distinctive architecture, design and quality of a finished product.
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
WSMV
Self-defense moves runners can use if attacked
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When women or anyone goes out for a run, there are safety devices people can bring. But what if you forget or don’t have any? Self-defense experts say people need to know how to fight for themselves. Experts say there are things runners need to...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin’s London top local finisher at Mercy Franklin Classic
Franklin resident Suzanne London was the first female finisher in the Mercy Franklin Catholic 10K Monday morning in downtown Franklin. London, a member of the Franklin Road Runners, finished in 38 minutes, 21 seconds to capture the female crown at the annual race, which included an early morning 10K followed by a 5K race and a 1K kids fun run. The Labor Day tradition is in its 23rd year.
TSU student killed in head-on collision laid to rest
Friends and family remembered the life of 20-year-old Kelona Hudson on Saturday as she was laid to rest.
themoorecountynews.com
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
Comments / 0