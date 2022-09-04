ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8hud_0hiHD5zO00
Google Maps

A popular chain restaurant is planning to open more stores in Louisiana but this one is an interesting restaurant, its famous cuisine is Guatemalan.

Now Louisiana is known for its food but we also embrace and love cuisine that is not native to our state, and Guatemalan food is one of those beloved cuisines.

The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero’s has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years. Right now Pollo Campero’s has one restaurant in the state that is located in Kenner, but the 12 new stores will be featured in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.

Not only will residents be able to get their hands on some delicious food but Pollo Camperos will be creating 400 new jobs in the state.

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

According to Pollo Campero’s Director of Franchise Development Blas Escarcega, its unmet demand among both these original fans from Central America and new converts — plus a strong food culture and a love of fried chicken — has made the state fertile ground for expansion.

“The Central American experience is very, very powerful,” Escarcega said. “It is a thing that’s unique, very loyal. We recognize there’s been a strong influx of Central Americans (into Louisiana) and these are our ‘legacy customers, people who know the brand from their Central American roots. We’ve been operating in Kenner since 2015 and the store has been doing very well.”

Pollo Campero

We love our local fried chicken chains, Popeyes and Raising Cane’s, and these restaurants have taken the state by storm but there is always room for another restaurant, especially ones that have a little twist to them.

“The competitors are very successful and we respect them all, but what we’ve seen is that consumption of chicken over the last five to six years has continued to grow, and that along with our differentiators means there’s enough room for everybody.”-Blas Escarcega

Comments / 3

Gitanogem
3d ago

Somalíes will open pretty soon featuring Ethiopian Chicken dishes ! Next we can look forward to MS13 food prepared in El Salvadoran restaurant . Thanks to the open border brought to you by the Bidophile himself .

Reply(1)
4
Related
96.5 KVKI

Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City

Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
kvol1330.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
K945

Louisiana Fail Is So Funny We Are Rushing to Buy This

Louisiana the Land of Beautiful Mountains... Louisiana is best known for its Bayou Mountain, oh wait, this is all totally false information. Okay, maybe Louisiana has one mountain, yes, just one mountain. Driskill Mountain is the highest natural summit in Louisiana. Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish boasts 535 feet above sea level a big ole pile of rocks marks the high point.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Kenner, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Kenner, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Are Louisiana’s redfish numbers declining? Some anglers raise alarm.

The redfish and its spotted tail lives large in Louisiana lore. Generations of anglers have stalked the marshes in search of them. Paul Prudhomme famously served them blackened, helping to forge the redfish’s national reputation. But lately some of the state’s most experienced anglers are raising concern over what...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Guatemalan#Central Americans#Food Drink
GATOR 99.5

Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year

Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myneworleans.com

National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy