Daily Beast
Peter Straub, Horror Master and Stephen King Collaborator, Dies at 79
Peter Straub, the best-selling and beloved novelist who spun dark fantasies and literary horrors, including two co-authored projects with Stephen King, died Sunday. His wife confirmed to The New York Times that Straub had died following complications caused by a broken hip. He was 79. In an Instagram post memorializing...
Daily Beast
Brendan Fraser Sobs During Standing Ovation at ‘The Whale’ Film Premiere
The revival of Brendan Fraser is in full swing after the premiere of the actor’s latest film, The Whale, saw him sobbing as he received a six-minute standing ovation. The Sunday night premiere at the Venice Film Festival was met with cheers—and tears—as the credits rolled for the Darren Aronofsky drama, which sees Fraser play a 600-pound, wheelchair-bound gay recluse. The 53-year-old could be seen breaking down as the audience held their applause through the six-minutes, with the role likely to nab Fraser an Oscar nomination. Fraser could be seen hugging Aronofsky and even tried to leave during the ovation, but as the clapping grew stronger, he took a bow. The Whale has been dubbed Fraser’s big comeback after a slew of earlier hits, including 1997’s George of the Jungle, and the box office megahit The Mummy and its subsequent sequels. Health issues, including depression, stalled Fraser’s career but he is already set to appear in Martin Scorsese’s western adaptation, Killers of the Flower Moon. The Whale is Fraser’s first leading film role since he starred in the straight-to-DVD thriller, Breakout, in 2013.
Daily Beast
Is This a Sketch of Michelangelo Carving His David Statue?
The margins of a 15th century copy of Dante’s Divine Comedy bear a tiny sketch of something remarkable: Michelangelo carving his iconic statue of David. So says historian James Hall, who makes the claim in a new book. “I briefly saw this amazing drawing at [a] lecture. I wondered if I might include it in my book. After several months, I suddenly thought that a lot of the pieces of the jigsaw seem to fit Michelangelo,” Hall told The Art Newspaper. Who made the drawing is in doubt, and there’s a dispute over who owned the copy of the book.
Daily Beast
Benjamin Walker on ‘The Rings of Power,’ Toxic Fans, and King Gil-galad’s Battle for Peace
For Benjamin Walker, the towering musical theater actor, landing the role of Gil-galad on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was a childhood dream come true. According to Walker, the first “big-boy book” his older brother gave him to read was The Hobbit, and the two used to play their own version of The Lord of the Rings as kids running around the woods of Georgia, with Walker usually crawling around on his hands and knees as Gollum. Gil-galad, of course, is a far cry from Gollum. On the Amazon Prime Video prequel series, whose first season cost a record $465 million to produce, his is the last High King of the Noldor, a prominent division of elves. His exploits are described in The Silmarillion, a collection of short stories by J.R.R. Tolkien set in the world of The Lord of Rings that forms the basis of The Rings of Power. On the show, Gil-galad’s elven people are enjoying a time of peace—though Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), “the mightiest and fairest” of the elves, is on the hunt for Sauron and his dark army of orcs.
Daily Beast
Harry Styles Jokes at Concert: I Went to Venice to ‘Spit on Chris Pine’
The reasons to worry, darling? The limit doesn’t exist. Now we’re talking about spitting on multiple continents. Harry Styles just spoke about it from the stage of his Madison Square Garden residency on Wednesday night. The Don’t Worry Darling star referenced major drama from the chaotic press tour for his new film with reported girlfriend and director Olivia Wilde, which now counts “#Spitgate” among its controversies.
Daily Beast
Robert Pattinson Curates Sotheby’s Auction of His Favorite ‘Cosmic’ and ‘Alien’ Art
Actor Robert Pattinson is known the world over for many reasons: his mercenary good looks, his roles in prominent works of landmark cinema such as Good Time, The Batman and the Twilight franchise and a number of high-profile romantic relationships. Pattinson isn’t necessarily renowned for his taste in fine art,...
Daily Beast
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Is Actually as Good as Everyone Hoped
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast's Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday. There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped, make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week.
