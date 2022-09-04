Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and providing an update on several Buckeyes that are ailing following the season-opening win over Notre Dame. Chief among them was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who left the game in the first half against the Irish after getting his left leg rolled up on. The impact of his loss was felt on Ohio State’s offense that struggled for much of the game with him on the bench.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO