Click2Houston.com
Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.
When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
KWTX
USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding for better internet for small towns
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding available for better internet access. According to state USDA officials, the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered holes about which Texans have access to broadband:...
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
91 Texas state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre. Their bosses have deflected scrutiny and blame.
State troopers outnumbered local law enforcement 2-to-1 outside Robb Elementary.
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
KHOU
Texas to receive $42.8 million in JUUL settlement
HOUSTON — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The investigation, initially launched in 2020...
A Few Easy Things to Remember Before Texas Hunting Season
The official start to hunting season is just a few days away but there are a few reminders that hunters should be aware of. September 1st is the official date of the beginning of dove hunting season, adult squirrel hunting season too, which means that hunters don't have much time to get their hunting license renewals if they were too busy getting prepared.
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
defendernetwork.com
Can the formerly incarcerated vote in Texas?
With several Republican-led states threatening to jail formerly incarcerated individuals for voting, even though they do have the right to vote—depending on the state—several individuals who have completed their sentences and fully paid their debt to society are unclear as to whether or not they can legally vote.
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Cooler, less humid mornings gradually blow into the area
Rain chances exit overnight as a more comfortable stretch of weather sets in. Nights will be mild and comfortable while days remain hot. -- David Yeomans
Houston Chronicle
Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast
Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
