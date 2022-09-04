ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, TX

Click2Houston.com

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Texas to receive $42.8 million in JUUL settlement

HOUSTON — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The investigation, initially launched in 2020...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

A Few Easy Things to Remember Before Texas Hunting Season

The official start to hunting season is just a few days away but there are a few reminders that hunters should be aware of. September 1st is the official date of the beginning of dove hunting season, adult squirrel hunting season too, which means that hunters don't have much time to get their hunting license renewals if they were too busy getting prepared.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Can the formerly incarcerated vote in Texas?

With several Republican-led states threatening to jail formerly incarcerated individuals for voting, even though they do have the right to vote—depending on the state—several individuals who have completed their sentences and fully paid their debt to society are unclear as to whether or not they can legally vote.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

