ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Report details how Oregon workforce changed in pandemic

By Peter Wong
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4fgJ_0hiHAK2P00 Most return to payroll jobs, especially older workers. A third dropped out, pursued self-employment or gig work.

A new report by the Oregon Employment Department describes what has changed — and why — during the two years the coronavirus pandemic resulted in record high and near-record low unemployment rates in Oregon.

The report was prepared by agency staff and funded by the U.S. Department of Labor as Oregon neared a full recovery of jobs lost during the onset of the pandemic. About one of every five Oregon workers (418,300) filed unemployment claims starting in April 2020, when the statewide rate shot up from a record low of 3.4% to a record high of 13.3%. The July rate was 3.5%. (Modern records go back to 1976.)

The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, which prepares the state's official economic and revenue forecasts, has projected a full recovery of jobs in Oregon by the end of this year.

The Employment Department prepared a similar report in mid-2021 on the effects of the pandemic, particularly on which workers were hit hardest. Women, for example, made up 47% of the pre-pandemic workforce but accounted for 53% of claims filed.

The latest report concluded that:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hiHAK2P00

• Seven in 10 claimants were working again for employers subject to state unemployment payroll taxes, but three in 10 were not.

• Of those workers in the first category, 36% returned to work for the same employer, notably in education services, manufacturing and public administration. Another 12% worked for a different employer, but in the same business sector. The rest (23%) worked in a different business sector. All these statistics are based on payroll records.

• For the other category of workers, there are no numbers yet. But some left Oregon, left the workforce or simply retired. Others chose to become self-employed or pursue gig work.

Oregon self-employed workers accounted for 7.3% of the total workforce in April of this year, compared with 4.5% in April 2020 and 6.8% in April 2019. National averages were 5.5% in April 2022, 4.8% in April 2020, and 5.3% in April 2019. The number of Oregon workers reporting at least $1,000 in income from other work was 308,400 in 2019, up by 50,500 during the past decade. (For the first time since the national unemployment benefits system started in 1938, Congress approved benefits for self-employed and gig workers as part of the 2020 CARES Act. Most of those benefits ended on Labor Day 2021.)

• Oregon already had a large share of people ages 16 and up working remotely: 9.4% between 2016 and 2022, behind only Colorado at 10.8% and Washington, D.C. at 12.3%. For some occupations, job losses were minimal or nonexistent because the jobs could be done at home.

• Re-employment patterns did vary significantly by age group: "Older pandemic recession unemployment claimants were more likely to return to and stay with their pre-recession employer. Meanwhile, claimants under 25 years old were more likely to switch employers, and more likely take jobs in a different broad sector of the economy."

Faster recovery

The report says Oregon regained 123,500 jobs during the balance of 2020, after peak unemployment in April, and 98,500 more jobs during 2021. Though the report is based on data as of April of this year, the Employment Department has said since then that Oregon has regained nearly all the jobs lost during the pandemic. However, private employment has regained 99%, but the public sector only 49%.

In contrast, the latest report said that it took almost six years from the onset of the Great Recession in December 2007 (69 months) for Oregon to regain 248,000 jobs.

Among those business sectors that fared better than others during the pandemic downturn were construction; real estate and rental and leasing services; information services; professional and technical services; wholesale trade and transportation, warehousing and utilities.

"The sectors leading recovery have homes and residences as a common thread: greater likelihood to be working from them, building them, or making deliveries to them," the report said. "In addition to all this, economic recovery from the pandemic recession has also been marked by strong demand and rapidly rising prices for homes themselves."

Slower sectors

According to the report, the business sector hit hardest was leisure and hospitality, which covers restaurants, bars, lodging and entertainment.

"Leisure and hospitality lost 112,100 jobs in spring 2020, more than half (52%) of the sector's total employment," the report said. "Oregon's hotels, restaurants, bars and entertainment places added back 92,300 jobs by April 2022, and regained 82% of recession job losses. Yet leisure and hospitality remained 19,800 jobs below its pre-recession employment level. That was the largest job recovery deficit of any sector."

Subsequent reports by the agency say that the leisure and hospitality sector has led in job gains so far for 2022.

Other job sectors hit hard during the pandemic through April 2022 were local government — about half of which consists of public schools, community colleges and state universities — private education and private health and social services.

"One part of that could be timing," the report said. "Most schools were shuttered — either partially or fully — from at least spring 2020 through late summer 2021. That effectively made education the last sector to fully re-open in Oregon."

As for private health and social services, the report said jobs have returned in doctor and specialist offices and private social services. But it also said jobs were down in hospitals, nursing homes and other residential care settings.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

For the full report:
See qualityinfo.org/documents/10182/13336/The+Re-employment+of+Oregon?version=1.2.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Helt endorsed in BOLI race by two candidates for governor

The labor commissioner position is officially non-partisan but has drawn split endorsements.The officially non-partisan race for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries — known by its acronym as "the BOLI" — has split along partisan lines. Former Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, was endorsed this week by two candidates for governor. Former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the Republican nominee, announced she was backing Helt. Helt was also endorsed by former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, the Columbia County Democrat who resigned from the party and the Legislature to run as a non-affiliated candidate for governor. The other candidate...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

High fire danger forecasted in Portland, across state

Dry, gusty winds and high temperatures are expected on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10.Weather forecasters are warning of high fire danger in Portland and across much of the state as dry east winds are expected to combine with high temperatures in the coming days. The chances are low that conditions will mirror those of the 2020 Labor Day fires, which scorched over 1.1 million acres, killed 11 people and caused days of dangerous smoke levels. Models indicate there's a less than 5% likelihood winds similar to those of the devastating fire event two years ago will occur, with...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Pelosi: Oregon open contests pivotal to control of U.S. House

Top Democrat rejects premise that Republicans will win majority, says 'We intend to grow our numbers'House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she rejects the premise that Republicans, who lost the presidency and the Senate two years ago, are poised to make a comeback in the House in the general election Nov. 8. Pelosi also says that Oregon is pivotal to any Democratic success in the midterm elections. In addition to Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Beaverton, who is seeking a sixth full term in the 1st District, women are the Democratic nominees for three open House seats, including the new 6th District...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters: Here's what you should know

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 booster, which is being rolled out this week.New COVID-19 boosters that target the most common omicron strains have arrived in Oregon, and eligible people in the Portland area are now able to schedule appointments to receive shots. The Western states workgroup on Friday, Sept. 2, approved the new "bivalent" COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older after federal officials approved the vaccines the day before. Using the same technology as the original vaccines, the bivalent vaccines are designed to protect against both the original virus and the recent omicron...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Portland Tribune

St. Helens to celebrate Portland Trail Blazers on Sept. 15

The Rip City Rally and Fair, which is free to the public, takes place at McCormick Park in St. Helens.Portland Trail Blazers fans in Columbia County will soon be able to show their Blazer spirit. The NBA team will be holding a Rip City Rally and Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at McCormick Park in St. Helens. The Blazers and sponsor Moda Health are inviting the community to the free family event. Visitors can win prizes and play basketball on a temporary sports court. The St. Helens Parks and Recreation Department will also have...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

How one group is centering indigenous experience in ecology

STEM funds are helping bridge the gap between environmental research and marginalized communitiesLeya Descombes spent part of her summer collecting data on turtles. Descombes, 19, would head out to ponds and use traps with bait to catch turtles and record their weight, length, and shell, while keeping the invasive species. Descombes is among a group of interns doing work for the Northwest Ecological Research Institute. The group surveys habitats to see if turtles are present, inspects the ground for nesting sites, and checks public access to the ponds, as well as any disturbances. Researchers also remove invasive, non-native species...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy