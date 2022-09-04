Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Moves to 5-2 After Beating EKU in Four Sets
RICHMOND, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team traveled to Eastern Kentucky, taking on the Colonels Wednesday night. The Blue Raiders cooled off after a first set win, but quickly bounced back in the middle of the third to take the four-set win home. The Blue Raiders (5-2, 0-0...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Conclude Homestand with Tech, Vanderbilt
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Riding a two-game winning streak, MTSU soccer is set for another big weekend against in-state opponents in Tennessee Tech and Vanderbilt. Both matches will be at home with Thursday's matchup vs. the Golden Eagles set for 7 p.m. and Sunday's game vs. Vanderbilt set for 5 p.m.
goblueraiders.com
New-look Blue Raider Softball readies for busy fall
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Softball head coach Jeff Breeden is always excited at the milestones for the start of the season. Move-in, individual workouts starting, especially Easton demo day when the softball tries out gloves, bats and other gear for the new year. But nothing gets him more excited than...
goblueraiders.com
Lebargy Earns TSWA Women's Soccer Player of the Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – MTSU freshman midfielder Manon Lebargy has been named Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women's Soccer Player of the Week, announced Tuesday afternoon. The Lille, France, native netted her first two career goals over the weekend, leading MTSU past Mississippi Valley State and Austin Peay. Lebargy tallied a...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders finish USA Intercollegiate in ninth place
MOBILE, Ala. — Middle Tennessee women's golf finished the USA Intercollegiate in ninth place Monday. The Blue Raiders moved up one spot on the leaderboard with a score of 288 (E) in the third round, finishing South Alabama's season-opening tournament 871 (+7). Leading the way for MTSU in the...
goblueraiders.com
Limatukei Named C-USA XC Female Athlete of the Week
DALLAS - The conference office has announced Tuesday afternoon that sophomore Naomy Limatukei was named as Conference USA XC Female Athlete of the Week. This is Limatukei's first weekly honor from the conference office. In her first cross country meet with the Blue Raiders, Limatukei finished in fourth in a...
247Sports
Kentucky wins top 10 matchup with archrival Louisville
Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Nick Gutmann and Casper Grening scored as the No. 5 Kentucky Men’s Soccer (4-0-0) came back from a goal down to win 3-2 against in-state rival and No. 10 Louisville (3-1-0) at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent...
wdrb.com
Zakiyah Johnson's national profile continues to rise as she enters sophomore year at Sacred Heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a productive last month or so for Sacred Heart Academy sophomore Zakiyah Johnson. First, there was an AAU national title with West Virginia Thunder in late July. "The national championship, that was my first," Johnson said. "That was my first ever. It was...
goblueraiders.com
Eisert, Rhoda Earn Weekly Conference USA Honors
DALLAS - The conference office has announced Monday afternoon that freshman Adri Rhoda was named C-USA Freshman of the Week and junior Taylor Eisert was named C-USA Setter of the Week for their performances at the Miami Invitational. This is Eisert's second-career weekly honor from Conference USA and Rhoda's first.
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Soccer’s Aston Rhoden picks up win No. 200 at MTSU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — One unexpected addition to my work schedule this fall has been helping out at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium on our department's stat crew for Blue Raider Soccer. It's been a fun experience for me across MTSU's six home dates already this season. And...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next for Louisville and Other Coaching Situations to Watch
A few years ago I came up with the term “Anxiety Bowl,” which applied to any regular season game in which both coaching staffs needed to win to keep their jobs, or at least avoid the beginning of the end. These games usually take place closer to Thanksgiving than Labor Day, but thanks to the occasional hiccups of Week 1 conference play, an Anxiety Bowl sneaked past us on Saturday, and it provided the worst kind of result: Syracuse demolished Louisville 31-7, a result that leaves little doubt as to the state of Scott Satterfield’s Cardinal program.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights
The Cardinals head down to the Sunshine State in an effort to rebound against the Knights.
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Ohio State Decommit George Washington III
The guard from Dayton, who formerly played in the city of Louisville, decommitted from the Buckeyes on Monday.
WLKY.com
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Louisville featuring Carly Pearce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Louisville. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the KFC Yum! Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday,...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Flea Market still going strong after nearly 50 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 1976, every Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Flea Market welcomes visitors and vendors from all over for its 4-day flea market event at the Kentucky Expo Center. However, the first Kentucky flea market ever held was in 1973, according to Terry Stewart, whose parents started the business. This Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Flea Market attracted about 700 vendors.
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
