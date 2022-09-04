ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

MTSU Moves to 5-2 After Beating EKU in Four Sets

RICHMOND, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team traveled to Eastern Kentucky, taking on the Colonels Wednesday night. The Blue Raiders cooled off after a first set win, but quickly bounced back in the middle of the third to take the four-set win home. The Blue Raiders (5-2, 0-0...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Conclude Homestand with Tech, Vanderbilt

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Riding a two-game winning streak, MTSU soccer is set for another big weekend against in-state opponents in Tennessee Tech and Vanderbilt. Both matches will be at home with Thursday's matchup vs. the Golden Eagles set for 7 p.m. and Sunday's game vs. Vanderbilt set for 5 p.m.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

New-look Blue Raider Softball readies for busy fall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Softball head coach Jeff Breeden is always excited at the milestones for the start of the season. Move-in, individual workouts starting, especially Easton demo day when the softball tries out gloves, bats and other gear for the new year. But nothing gets him more excited than...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Lebargy Earns TSWA Women's Soccer Player of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – MTSU freshman midfielder Manon Lebargy has been named Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women's Soccer Player of the Week, announced Tuesday afternoon. The Lille, France, native netted her first two career goals over the weekend, leading MTSU past Mississippi Valley State and Austin Peay. Lebargy tallied a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders finish USA Intercollegiate in ninth place

MOBILE, Ala. — Middle Tennessee women's golf finished the USA Intercollegiate in ninth place Monday. The Blue Raiders moved up one spot on the leaderboard with a score of 288 (E) in the third round, finishing South Alabama's season-opening tournament 871 (+7). Leading the way for MTSU in the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Limatukei Named C-USA XC Female Athlete of the Week

DALLAS - The conference office has announced Tuesday afternoon that sophomore Naomy Limatukei was named as Conference USA XC Female Athlete of the Week. This is Limatukei's first weekly honor from the conference office. In her first cross country meet with the Blue Raiders, Limatukei finished in fourth in a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

Kentucky wins top 10 matchup with archrival Louisville

Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Nick Gutmann and Casper Grening scored as the No. 5 Kentucky Men's Soccer (4-0-0) came back from a goal down to win 3-2 against in-state rival and No. 10 Louisville (3-1-0) at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
goblueraiders.com

Eisert, Rhoda Earn Weekly Conference USA Honors

DALLAS - The conference office has announced Monday afternoon that freshman Adri Rhoda was named C-USA Freshman of the Week and junior Taylor Eisert was named C-USA Setter of the Week for their performances at the Miami Invitational. This is Eisert's second-career weekly honor from Conference USA and Rhoda's first.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

NOTEBOOK: Soccer's Aston Rhoden picks up win No. 200 at MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — One unexpected addition to my work schedule this fall has been helping out at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium on our department's stat crew for Blue Raider Soccer. It's been a fun experience for me across MTSU's six home dates already this season. And...
MURFREESBORO, TN
AthlonSports.com

College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next for Louisville and Other Coaching Situations to Watch

A few years ago I came up with the term "Anxiety Bowl," which applied to any regular season game in which both coaching staffs needed to win to keep their jobs, or at least avoid the beginning of the end. These games usually take place closer to Thanksgiving than Labor Day, but thanks to the occasional hiccups of Week 1 conference play, an Anxiety Bowl sneaked past us on Saturday, and it provided the worst kind of result: Syracuse demolished Louisville 31-7, a result that leaves little doubt as to the state of Scott Satterfield's Cardinal program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert's Orchard. It's the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert's Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Flea Market still going strong after nearly 50 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 1976, every Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Flea Market welcomes visitors and vendors from all over for its 4-day flea market event at the Kentucky Expo Center. However, the first Kentucky flea market ever held was in 1973, according to Terry Stewart, whose parents started the business. This Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Flea Market attracted about 700 vendors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY

