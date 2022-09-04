Read full article on original website
Related
wusports.com
No. 2 Washburn volleyball opens MIAA play at home this weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. -- No. 2-ranked Washburn volleyball will begin MIAA play for its home opening weekend as the Ichabods host Fort Hays State on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. FIRST SERVE …. >> Washburn is 8-0 after posting wins at...
wusports.com
Ichabods hit the road to face Mules on Thursday night
• The Washburn Ichabods are hitting the road for the first time tis season as they will travel to Warrensburg, Mo. to take on the Central Missouri Mules on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. • The Ichabods are coming are coming off a 45-3 win over Lincoln in their home opener on Sept. 1 last time out.
wusports.com
Washburn golf tied for second after opening round of NCAA Super Regional Preview
WINONA, Minn. -- Washburn golf begins its fall season tied for second place after day one of the NCAA Super Regional Preview with a total team score of 294 good for 10 over par. The Ichabods are tied with the host Winona State University and sit just one stroke behind...
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could be going away
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wabash Cannonball has been a tradition at Kansas State sporting events for many years. That tradition could be lost if changes aren’t made soon. Kansas State marching band members tell 27 News that Band Director Dr. Frank Tracz informed their squad they will soon cease to play the legendary song at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
K-State’s only two returners reflect on Tang’s arrival
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, two second-year K-State men’s basketball players, were suddenly thrown into key leadership roles. “It’s crazy because me and Markquis were the new guys coming in last year with the team that was returning,” Massoud said. “It was crazy to think, now we’re the returner guys. We’re […]
K-State offensive lineman ruled out for the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier has been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear, K-State head coach Chris Klieman said on Tuesday. “Sometimes the cruelest things happen to the best kids,” Klieman said. Poitier went down with an injury in the second quarter in game one against South Dakota. […]
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football battery complaint back in police hands
The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a missing Lawrence man was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
Bonner Springs kicks off Kansas City Renaissance Festival
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — When one local festival closes, another one opens. People had plenty of activities to choose from over the Labor Day Weekend in Kansas and Missouri. The newest events in town, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, has something for everyone to enjoy — performances, shops and rides for the kids– including one […]
KVOE
Fanestil’s Party Time Ham in Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest
Depending on you like it, Fanestil’s Party Time Ham may well be hot on your plate. But it’s also up for a cool state honor. Voting is now underway for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest. Emporia’s Fanestil Meats is in the People’s Choice category for its Party Time Ham. The contest also comes as Fanestil is in the thick of a major expansion of its facility in the 4700 block of West Highway 50, adding processing to its Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administration offices.
The Davis Memorial completed in 1934 at a Hiawatha, Kansas cemetery is more interesting than odd
Davis Memorial in Mount Hope Cemetery at eastern edge of Hiawatha, Kansas.Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The first and only time I saw the Davis Memorial was well over a decade ago. This memorial is located at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, Kansas. It's worth the stop to see a topic of discussion up close.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Washburn Rural trio shows they’re a blessing to their community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Teachers are signing the praises of a trio of Junior Blues who are our Good Kids this week. Washburn Rural High School juniors Sienna Hamilton, Megan Weise and Naledi Mackenzi are a blessing to the “Bee the Blessing” box program in the Topeka area. The mini-food pantries are scattered around town, offering non-perishable foods and personal care items to anyone who might need them.
An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks
Teenager Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks was reported missing on July 7, 2022, in Lenexa. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved say she may be in Kansas, but she may travel to Oklahoma or Texas. BREANNA ‘BRE’ MEEKS. Missing from: Lenexa, Kan. Missing since: July 7, 2022. Age...
WIBW
Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
MISSING: 30-year-old man last seen 2 weeks ago in Ottawa, Kansas
The Franklin County, Kansas Sheriff's Office is looking for a 30-year-old man last seen two weeks ago in Ottawa.
WIBW
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
Comments / 0