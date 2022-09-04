ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
wusports.com

No. 2 Washburn volleyball opens MIAA play at home this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. -- No. 2-ranked Washburn volleyball will begin MIAA play for its home opening weekend as the Ichabods host Fort Hays State on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. FIRST SERVE …. >> Washburn is 8-0 after posting wins at...
TOPEKA, KS
wusports.com

Ichabods hit the road to face Mules on Thursday night

• The Washburn Ichabods are hitting the road for the first time tis season as they will travel to Warrensburg, Mo. to take on the Central Missouri Mules on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. • The Ichabods are coming are coming off a 45-3 win over Lincoln in their home opener on Sept. 1 last time out.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could be going away

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wabash Cannonball has been a tradition at Kansas State sporting events for many years. That tradition could be lost if changes aren’t made soon. Kansas State marching band members tell 27 News that Band Director Dr. Frank Tracz informed their squad they will soon cease to play the legendary song at […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

K-State’s only two returners reflect on Tang’s arrival

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, two second-year K-State men’s basketball players, were suddenly thrown into key leadership roles. “It’s crazy because me and Markquis were the new guys coming in last year with the team that was returning,” Massoud said. “It was crazy to think, now we’re the returner guys. We’re […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State offensive lineman ruled out for the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier has been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear, K-State head coach Chris Klieman said on Tuesday. “Sometimes the cruelest things happen to the best kids,” Klieman said. Poitier went down with an injury in the second quarter in game one against South Dakota. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EHS football battery complaint back in police hands

The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Olson
KVOE

Fanestil’s Party Time Ham in Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest

Depending on you like it, Fanestil’s Party Time Ham may well be hot on your plate. But it’s also up for a cool state honor. Voting is now underway for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest. Emporia’s Fanestil Meats is in the People’s Choice category for its Party Time Ham. The contest also comes as Fanestil is in the thick of a major expansion of its facility in the 4700 block of West Highway 50, adding processing to its Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administration offices.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri S T#Emporia State University#Rockhurst University#Miners
WIBW

Washburn Rural trio shows they’re a blessing to their community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Teachers are signing the praises of a trio of Junior Blues who are our Good Kids this week. Washburn Rural High School juniors Sienna Hamilton, Megan Weise and Naledi Mackenzi are a blessing to the “Bee the Blessing” box program in the Topeka area. The mini-food pantries are scattered around town, offering non-perishable foods and personal care items to anyone who might need them.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks

Teenager Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks was reported missing on July 7, 2022, in Lenexa. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved say she may be in Kansas, but she may travel to Oklahoma or Texas. BREANNA ‘BRE’ MEEKS. Missing from: Lenexa, Kan. Missing since: July 7, 2022. Age...
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy