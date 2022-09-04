Pallet fire extinguished near light rail tracks in Denver 00:19

Denver Fire Department crews responded to a pallet fire Sunday afternoon which ignited on an industrial property near 9th Avenue and Navajo Street.

Smoke and flames were visible from Interstate 25.

Still image taken from video. credit: Eric Heinz/Twitter

The fire was largely extinguished by 2 p.m.

DFD Lt. J.D. Chism told CBS4 that the cause was not yet determined and fire investigators were still en route to the scene.

RTD spokesperson Pauline Haberman told CBS4 that light rail service through the area was interrupted for almost two hours. RTD maintenance crews inspected their section of track after firefighters extinguished the blaze and found damage to the overhead wire system.

RTD has a light rail stop a block from the scene at 10th and Osage. Repairs were made and light rail service was restored by 3:15 p.m.. Haberman said.

credit: CBS

No injuries were reported.