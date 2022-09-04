ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Mets set dubious record in latest blowout loss to Pirates

The New York Mets have been heading in the right direction all year, but they've certainly wound up on the wrong side of the record books recently. After their 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, the Mets became the first team in MLB history to lose three straight games by six or more runs to a club with at least 30 fewer wins, according to Stats Perform.
theScore

Royals' Waters won $100 bet with Greinke by hitting 1st big-league HR

Drew Waters' first major-league home run ended up being worth more than just some good memories. Waters, a top Kansas City Royals prospect who recently joined the big club for the first time, ripped his first homer as a major leaguer on Monday. The 400-foot blast not only tied the game (the Royals eventually lost 6-5), but it also earned him $100 from teammate Zack Greinke.
theScore

Mets place Scherzer on IL

The New York Mets placed right-hander Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 4, with left oblique irritation, the team announced Wednesday. Scherzer is expected to miss one or two starts and return when eligible. He exited his most recent start last Saturday due to fatigue in the same left oblique muscle he strained earlier in the season. The 38-year-old missed nearly seven weeks because of the injury.
theScore

Yankees sweep Twins twinbill, clinch 30th consecutive winning season

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn't matter if our big guys are here or they're not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we've got the pinstripes, we're wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.”
theScore

Red Sox ink Hernandez to 1-year extension worth reported $10M

The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Enrique Hernandez to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is worth $10 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. It's a straight extension and doesn't contain any option years, a source told Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Hernandez was scheduled to hit...
theScore

Braves stay tied for 1st in NL East after 7th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which...
theScore

Mets sweep doubleheader, retake sole possession of division lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they've enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob...
theScore

Manoah quiets Orioles as Blue Jays win 3 of 4 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alek Manoah finished this series the way Kevin Gausman started it, by pitching Toronto to a pivotal win. When those two are on the mound, the Blue Jays look like a complete team — one capable of a deep run this postseason. Toronto isn't in...
theScore

MLB Wednesday best bets: Astros to rebound vs. Rangers

We have a loaded day of baseball to look forward to Wednesday, with games scheduled to run for nearly 12 consecutive hours. Let's look at a couple of plays that stand out from the pack. Marlins (+140) @ Phillies (-165) The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies played each other tough...
theScore

Yankees place Rizzo on IL due to headaches

The New York Yankees are placing star first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list due to headaches, manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Rizzo hasn't played since Aug. 31 because of recurring lower back pain and received an epidural on Sept. 2....
theScore

MLB Tuesday best bets: Braves to stay hot in Oakland

We have a jam-packed night of baseball to look forward to on Tuesday, with every team in the majors in action. A couple of NL East sides stand out from the rest of the pack. Let's dig into why. Marlins (+190) @ Phillies (-220) The Phillies are in a bit...
theScore

MLB Power Rankings: Orioles hanging around, M's trying to end drought

Welcome to the 11th edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the 2022 season. Our last rankings were published on Aug. 22. Record Last 10 RD Previous Rank (Change) Mookie Betts might be putting together one of the finest seasons of his career. The 29-year-old has already set a new career-high with 33 homers in just 115 games and is slashing .327/.394/.694 with 18 extra-base hits and just 16 strikeouts over the last month. He also added five stolen bases and an MLB-leading 29 runs over that time. Los Angeles is so deep, but the team seems to go as Mookie goes, and right now, that's pretty darn good.
theScore

Seinfeld blames Mets' recent slump on 'stupid Trumpet performance'

It turns out Jerry Seinfeld is an anti-trumpite. The lifelong New York Mets fan recently blasted his team's performance on the SNY TV Instagram comments section. The post, which explained that the Mets had lost sole possession of first in the NL East - a position they'd held since April 11 - got a couple of comments from the comedian.
theScore

Aces' Wilson wins 2022 WNBA MVP award

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season on Wednesday. It's the second regular-season MVP award for Wilson, who received the accolade in 2020. The 26-year-old was also named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. Wilson still has an opportunity...
