Smith Mills, KY

14news.com

KSP names possible shooter in Smith Mills investigation

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills. It happened at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West. Troopers tell us that when they arrived, they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside with gunshot wounds.
SMITH MILLS, KY
WLKY.com

Police identify 3 people killed in Henderson County shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified the three people who were killed in a Henderson County shooting on Saturday. KSP were notified of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 620 block of KY 136 West in Henderson County. They said they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds outside when they arrived.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Murder Trial Rescheduled For Evansville Man

The trial for an Evansville man accused of killing 23 year old Keshon Hensley in March of 2021 has been rescheduled for February. A witness told police that Jerrme Cartwright admitted to the shooting on Sunburst Avenue and told her “it was either me or him”. Cartwright told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Muhlenberg Co. man accused of driving impaired, nearly hitting police car before going airborne with kids in car

A Muhlenberg County man has been arrested for drunk driving with children in the car. According to the Central City Police Department, officers arrested 52-year-old Jefferey Rose, of Greenville, when he nearly struck a police cruiser before going airborne after hitting a ditch on Saturday afternoon. Further investigation showed Rose...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Shooting threats circulate around Tri-State high schools

Apollo High School officials along with multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible threat made to the school. Wednesday evening, text messages began circulating around students attending both Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY and Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, IN. The person sending the text initially...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTWO/WAWV

EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
UTICA, KY

