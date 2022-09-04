Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
KSP names possible shooter in Smith Mills investigation
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills. It happened at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West. Troopers tell us that when they arrived, they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside with gunshot wounds.
WANE-TV
Driver arrested in school zone near Evansville, revealed to be under the influence
PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a school zone north of Evansville. Police pulled over 37-year-old Anna Watson after an officer observed her disregard a stop sign at an intersection close to Pike Central High School and Pike Central Middle School.
WLKY.com
Police identify 3 people killed in Henderson County shooting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified the three people who were killed in a Henderson County shooting on Saturday. KSP were notified of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 620 block of KY 136 West in Henderson County. They said they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds outside when they arrived.
k105.com
Police investigating double murder-suicide in small western Ky. community
Three people have died in an apparent double murder-suicide in Henderson County. On Saturday night at approximately 8:30, Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6200 block of Hwy 136 in Smith Mills, a small community about 10 miles west of Henderson. Upon police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Menace to society”: Police attempt to locate Hopkins County man allegedly involved in theft
(WEHT) - Authorities in Hopkins and Webster counties are attempting to locate a man wanted out of Hopkins County in regards to his alleged involvement in a theft at a cabin off of Barn Hill Road.
104.1 WIKY
Murder Trial Rescheduled For Evansville Man
The trial for an Evansville man accused of killing 23 year old Keshon Hensley in March of 2021 has been rescheduled for February. A witness told police that Jerrme Cartwright admitted to the shooting on Sunburst Avenue and told her “it was either me or him”. Cartwright told...
New details revealed in Smith Mills shooting
SMITH MILLS, Ky (WEHT) - Sources close to the families of one of the three people killed during a shooting in Smith Mills over the weekend has provided more details in the ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Authorities believe Apollo threat connected to Mount Vernon threat
Daviess County Officials say there is an active investigation by the Daviess County Public Schools Police (DCPS), local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
Muhlenberg Co. man accused of driving impaired, nearly hitting police car before going airborne with kids in car
A Muhlenberg County man has been arrested for drunk driving with children in the car. According to the Central City Police Department, officers arrested 52-year-old Jefferey Rose, of Greenville, when he nearly struck a police cruiser before going airborne after hitting a ditch on Saturday afternoon. Further investigation showed Rose...
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
wevv.com
Crews respond to chemical incident at Toyota Boshuko Plant in Princeton; 24 sent to hospital
Crews are investigating a chemical incident that sent nearly two dozen people to the hospital at the Toyota Boshoku Indiana Princeton Plant. Dispatch says the call came in just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Princeton Fire Territory says production crews were sealing a new concrete floor, when it got into...
wevv.com
Shooting threats circulate around Tri-State high schools
Apollo High School officials along with multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible threat made to the school. Wednesday evening, text messages began circulating around students attending both Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY and Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, IN. The person sending the text initially...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
14news.com
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
3 adults dead, 4 children recovered after Henderson County shooting
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of three people in Henderson County.
wevv.com
Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt
In April of 2022, a romantic jail getaway shocked the town of Florence, Alabama, eventually shocking the Nation. For seven months, violent felon Casey White and 17-year corrections officer Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other. They were not only forming a romantic relationship, they were planning a very detailed escape.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
WLKY.com
Shooting at home in Henderson County leaves 3 adults dead with 4 children safely evacuated
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Three people were found dead from a shooting at a home in Henderson County Saturday night, according to the Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m., KSP were notified of a shooting in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Henderson County. When troopers and...
Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
Comments / 0