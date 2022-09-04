Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there
Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
International Business Times
Russian Army Suffered 'Complete Failure', 'Chaotically Retreated' After Successful Ukraine Counteroffensive
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully launched a counteroffensive in several regions of the country, forcing members of the Russian army to retreat from their positions. Russian soldiers advancing in the directions of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Vesele in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were forced to pull back...
Putin Gives Army September Deadline to Take More Ukraine Land: Official
According to a Ukrainian military official, Putin wants his troops to push to the administrative border of the eastern Donetsk region by September 15.
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
'Conflict Mounting' Between Ukraine Army And Zelensky, Lukashenko Claims; President Refutes Statement
The Ukrainian army is allegedly in conflict with its own president as the war against Russia stretches into its seventh month, according to claims made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking in an open discussion for Belarusian schoolchildren and university students aired Thursday, Lukashenko suggested the conflict will hit its...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Drone strike hits Russia's Black Sea fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea
Russia’s naval headquarters for its Black Sea fleet in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea was hit by a drone Saturday, a Russian official said. The Moscow installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, took to Telegram to confirm the hit and said a drone crashed into the roof of the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Former US ambassador to Russia says he doesn't see Putin recovering from his mistakes in the Ukraine war
Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, said Putin has "failed" in his Ukraine objectives. Six months into the war, Putin has faced too many failures to come back from them, he said. McFaul also referenced how Putin now lacks the troops required to achieve any substantial goals. Michael...
Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast
This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
Washington Examiner
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine
Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
International Business Times
New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles
Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
Comments / 4