SAN ANTONIO — UTSA will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking 37-35 loss in triple overtime to No. 24 Houston when it travels to New York to face Army West Point (0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. Central time at Michie Stadium and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and Ticket 760 AM. This will mark the first trip to the Empire State for the Roadrunners' third meeting with the Black Knights, who won the previous two matchups in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO