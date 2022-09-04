Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer Clashes with Colorado College and South Dakota State This Weekend
Match #7: Colorado College (3-2-1) vs. Creighton Bluejays (3-0-3) Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 • 4:30 p.m. | Omaha, Neb. | Morrison Stadium. VIDEO | FloSports Info | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | Colorado College Notes (PDF) Match #6: South Dakota State (4-0-2) vs. Creighton Bluejays (3-0-3) Sunday,...
Record Crowd Watches #17 Volleyball Battle #2 Cornhuskers
OMAHA, Neb. -- In front of the largest regular-season volleyball-only crowd in NCAA history (15,797), No. 17 Creighton pushed No. 2 Nebraska to the brink before the visiting Cornhuskers escaped with a 3-2 win at CHI Health Center Omaha on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Scores of the match in favor of Nebraska was 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 18-25, 15-9. The crowd shattered the previous record of 14,022 set in 2018 in another 3-2 Nebraska victory over Creighton, also at CHI Health Center Omaha. The top 13 regular-season volleyball-only crowds in NCAA history have now taken place in the state of Nebraska, with five of those crowds coming in Omaha.
Bluejay Men's Soccer Battles San Diego State to 2-2 Draw
Box Score Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton Men's Soccer team battled San Diego State to a 2-2 draw on Monday, Sept. 5. Following Monday's result the Bluejays are 2-1-1 on the season, while the Aztecs moved to 0-1-3. Creighton got on the board quickly, scoring in the first minute of play. SophomoreJackson Castro gave the Bluejays a 1-0 lead just 37.5 seconds into the game, the sixth fastest goal in school history. Senior Dominic Briggs collected the assist on the goal, sending a crossing pass to Castro.
