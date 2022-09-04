OMAHA, Neb. -- In front of the largest regular-season volleyball-only crowd in NCAA history (15,797), No. 17 Creighton pushed No. 2 Nebraska to the brink before the visiting Cornhuskers escaped with a 3-2 win at CHI Health Center Omaha on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Scores of the match in favor of Nebraska was 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 18-25, 15-9. The crowd shattered the previous record of 14,022 set in 2018 in another 3-2 Nebraska victory over Creighton, also at CHI Health Center Omaha. The top 13 regular-season volleyball-only crowds in NCAA history have now taken place in the state of Nebraska, with five of those crowds coming in Omaha.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO