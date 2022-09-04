Read full article on original website
Tulsa Volleyball Travels Across Town For ORU Golden Eagle Classic
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team will drive 20 minutes across town to play in the Oral Roberts Golden Eagle Classic at the Cooper Aerobics Center on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Golden Hurricane will face UTEP first on Friday at 1 p.m....
Tulsa Shuts Out Crosstown Rival Oral Roberts, 4-0
Tulsa's 12th-ranked men's soccer team earned 4-0 win over crosstown rival Oral Roberts on Monday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 3-0 on the season, while the Golden Eagles fell to 1-2-1 overall. "Our guys did a good job of breaking them down,...
Tulsa-NIU Football Game Day Information
FAN APPRECIATION DAY: Free T-shirts to 5,000 Fans … $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Sodas, $1 Popcorn. The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Northern Illinois Huskies. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m. Office...
