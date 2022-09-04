ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: An end to showers, then partly cloudy Labor Day

By Robb Ellis
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers end, then partly cloudy Labor Day 03:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will mostly wrap up in the Chicago area Sunday evening, though clouds may linger a bit longer.

Sunday night will bring an end to the isolated showers, then partly cloudy skies. Expect a low temperature of 63 degrees.

Labor Day will bring partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 77 degrees.

Conditions will be dry for most of next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

