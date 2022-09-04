ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakfield, NY

Photo: Labor Daze 2022 in Oakfield

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Live music, food, vendors, kid's activities, and a car cruise have drawn people to Oakfield for Labor Daze this weekend.

On Monday, Oakfield will host its annual Labor Day Parade at 10 a.m.

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here .

