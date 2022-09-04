Photo: Labor Daze 2022 in Oakfield

LeRoy ~ Elizabeth A. Forti (Betty) was embraced into the loving arms of the deceased members of her family on September 2, 2022, at the Le Roy Village Green. Betty was the daughter of Michaelangelo and Rose Corcimiglia Forti. Born in 1927, she was the youngest of 8 siblings, all of whom have passed before her. They include brothers, Dr. John Forti (Adelyn) of Saint Louis, Joseph (Eileen) Forti of Batavia, Anthony (Minnie) Forti of Batavia, Sam (Sara) Forti of Oakfield, and Ned (Grace) Forti of Saint Louis. Sisters include, Carmella Forti of Le Roy, Sister Mary Camilla of Buffalo, and Lena (Peter) Macaluso of Le Roy. Survivors include sister-in-law, Grace Forti, many nieces and nephews, and her puppy, Angel.

