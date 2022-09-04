ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Police logs ― Sept. 5, 2022

By Kevin Arnold
 3 days ago

New London

Ruben D. Quinones, 31, was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Tamara Goode, 47, of 59 Ridgeview Circle, was charged Saturday with evading responsibility and failure to maintain lane.

Dudley Andize, 17, of 47 Anthony Road, Apt. K, was charged Sunday with driving with a suspended license.

Albert White, 73, of Norwich, was charged Sunday with violation of a protective order.

Norwich

Arthur Northrop, 24, of Branford, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane.

James M. Matich, 45, of 458 Laurel Hill Road, was charged Thursday with violation of probation.

Ashley Tackling, 28, of 488 E. Main St., was charged Saturday with possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and seven counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Kenneth Graves, 61, of 277 Laurel Hill Ave, Apt. 2, was charged on Aug. 26 with two counts of possession of narcotics, possession of heroin/cocaine, drug paraphernalia and operating a drug factory.

Crystal L. Mears, 37, of 277 Laurel Hill Ave, Apt. 2, was charged on Aug. 26 with drug paraphernalia.

Waterford

Rick Ruiz, 35, of 269 Vauxhall St., New London, was charged Saturday with driving with a suspended license, failure to have insurance and failure to have tail lamps.

Kaitlyn Missey-Higgins, 29, of 40 Thames View Road, Norwich was charged Saturday with driving an unregistered vehicle and misuse of plates.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.

Comments / 0

