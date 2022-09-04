Read full article on original website
Audrey Lenior Pitts
Audrey Lenior Pitts, 74, of Troutman, N.C., began her journey to her Heavenly home on September 6, 2022, to be welcomed into the loving arms of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her father, T.A. Lenoir (Ritha); her mother, Ruth Fuller (Joe); her step-son, Ricky Pitts; and her son, Douglas “Bubba” Osborne.
Karen Emery Weatherman
Karen Emery Weatherman, 75, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by her family and lots of love. She was born in Iredell County on February 2, 1947, to the late Virgil Emery and Katherine Jordan Emery. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Timmy Belcher.
Harry Stephen Jacobs
Harry Stephen Jacobs, 70, passed away on September 5, 2022. Mr. Jacobs was born October 12, 1951, to Mr. Harry “Jake” Jacobs and Mrs. Ailene Horne Jacobs. Steve was a construction supervisor for PS West construction for many years. Steve was a drill sergeant in the Army Reserves for 12 years. He was a member of Northview Church of Christ. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer.
Glenn Curtis Troutman Jr.
Glenn Curtis Troutman Jr., 75, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Troutman was born April 5, 1947, the son of the late Glenn Curtis Troutman Sr. and Esther Kennedy Troutman. Glenn was a graduate of Statesville High School, Mitchell Community College, and UNC-Chapel Hill with a degree in chemistry. He taught school in Jones County for a year, then began his career as a chemist with Kewaunee Scientific in Statesville. Glenn also worked for the family business, Troutman Saw Repair Services Inc.
Denise Arliska Woods Kidd
Mrs. Denise Arliska Woods Kidd was born September 21, 1955, in Washington, D.C. At the age of 17, she married Arthur Lee Moon and later had three children, Arthur, Nickey, and Maurice. She was the daughter of Vernelle Catoe Butler and the late Benjamin Woods. She was married to Ronald Kidd, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two siblings, John Woods and Adrienne Holmes. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., surrounded by family.
William Richard Barrier
Lt. Col. (Ret) William Richard Barrier, 79, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born on September 23, 1942, in Milford, Conn., to the late John and Edith Williams Barrier. He was a graduate of Mooresville High School and Catawba College with a double major...
Millard Eugene “Gene” Garner
Mr. Millard Eugene “Gene” Garner, 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 19, 1957, and was the son of the late Dorothy Izulla Garner Slain. He was married to C. Laverne Ellison Garner, who survives. In addition to...
Sylvia Travieso
Sylvia Travieso, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., sadly passed away on September 2, 2022. She was born on May 3, 1940, in Manati, Puerto Rico. Her family will remember her as having spent her life in service to others as a dutiful daughter, a loving wife and mother, and as a grandmother to seven. Even in her work life, she chose to help others as a home health aide until retiring in the 1990s to become a full-time grandmother. Sylvia spent most of her adult life in New York City after moving there in the 1960s, joining the ranks of thousands of other “Nuyoricans” who relocated to NYC in search of the American dream and who changed the cultural landscape of the city for generations to come. It was in NYC that she married her husband Benito and raised her three beautiful children, Kenny, Lisa and Sylvia.
Jack Edward Bass
Jack Edward Bass, 74, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. Jack was born in Iredell County on September 4, 1947, the son of the late Earl Jackson Bass and Frances Wallace Bass. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Wright.
Whittington honored for nearly four decades of service to Town of Mooresville
Mooresville Commissioner Bobby Compton couldn’t help himself. On a night when former Commissioner Barbara Whittington was presented The Moore Award honoring her for nearly four decades of service to the town, Compton had to share one of his favorite moments from his friend and former co-worker’s long and now distinguished career.
Viewpoint: Research about Iredell County cemeteries sparks interest in Crawford family history
Tucked away in the woods on a hill behind a church in western Iredell County lies a hidden family cemetery. It isn’t a church graveyard. In fact, until the last few years, the church didn’t even know the cemetery was there. A few months ago, when my article about abandoned cemeteries was published, I was pleasantly surprised by the number of phone calls and emails I received from Iredell residents trying to help me locate these forgotten historic places. Everyone was very encouraging to me and reminded me that what I’m doing is not pointless. Many of you are concerned, as I am, about the care and preservation of cemeteries.
James Barnard Brewer
James Barnard Brewer, 87, passed away on September 1, 2022. Mr. Brewer was born September 19, 1934, to Mr. Joseph S Brewer and Mrs. Ethel Barnard Brewer. Mr. Brewer served honorably in the United States Navy for three years. He was the District Sales Manager for the New Home Sewing Machine Company for over 20 years. He also ran numerous other businesses in the Statesville area. For the last 19 years, Mr. Brewer worked for his son Tony Brewer at Pocket Change Amusement here in Statesville. James loved spending time with all his sons camping and trout fishing in the mountains along with the numerous fishing trips spent together at the coast.
Troutman Council to consider Wakefield at Barium annexation, rezoning on Thursday night
The Troutman Town Council held its agenda briefing on Tuesday afternoon as it prepares to hear developers’ annexation and rezoning requests on Thursday night for the 774-acre Wakefield at Barium project. The “village concept” commercial buildings of the retail section would be roughly three times that of Birkdale in...
ICSO Felony Arrests: August 26 – September 1
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ David Louis Linton, 47, of Taylorsville Manufacturing Road, Taylorsville, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. ♦ Nathan James Prentice, 28, of S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. ♦ Crystal...
Rescue Ranch planning two community events in September
Rescue Ranch is hosting two September events for the community to learn more about the animal welfare nonprofit and its programs:. This event is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community members are invited to donate blood through Blood Connection. For each blood donation, $20 will be donated to the Ranch. Appointments are recommended; however, walk-ins are welcome.
Second Saturday Festival returns to Statesville on September 10
Waves Entertainment, in conjunction with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights and the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, will present the “Second Saturday Festival” Series in Statesville on September 10. The festival will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 911 Lakewood Drive, from 3 to...
I-SS superintendent announces leadership change at South Iredell High School
South Iredell High School has a new principal. Just two days into the 2022-2023 school year, Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James notified staff and parents that Robert Little would be taking the helm at SIHS. Little, who was appointed principal at Northview Academy in July 2021, will begin his new...
Sheriff: Suspended I-SS teacher faces 27 additional charges as a result of ongoing ICSO investigation
The legal troubles continue to mount for an Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher accused of having an illegal sexual relationship with a student. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Bluff Court, Statesville, faces 27 additional criminal charges as the result of an ongoing investigation by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit investigators.
Horizon Church to participate in national ‘Back to Church Sunday’ initiative on September 18
“Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Horizon Church, located at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 18. There will be a special Communion Service and “Breaking Bread Fellowship Potluck Lunch” following the...
I-SS, MGSD tout post-pandemic gains, focus on areas where improvement is needed
Iredell-Statesville Schools administrators and their counterparts in the Mooresville Graded School District pointed to data in the state accountability report that shows student growth in several key areas. But they also conceded, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, that there is work to be done in other areas. Iredell-Statesville...
