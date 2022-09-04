Read full article on original website
Harvest Highlights: A National Garden Club Standard Flower Show
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 pm, the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club (QACGC) will be hosting the District I Flower Show “Harvest Highlights,” a National Garden Clubs Standard Flower show to be held at the Chesapeake College, Health Professions and Athletics Center (HPAC) at 1000 College Circle Wye mills, MD. The show is FREE and open to the public. For further information email cmacglashan@gmail.com or phone 410-556-6241.
Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Haven Ministries
The genesis of Haven Ministries was really God’s work, according to the founder and former executive director Krista Pettit. As a practicing Christian, it was Pettit’s listening to God’s words that set into motion one of the most successful homeless shelter programs on the Eastern Shore. Dedicated...
Out and About (Sort of): Daly Double by Howard Freedlander
Derick and Dina Daly, this year’s recipients of Scouting’s Delmarva District’s Midshore Distinguished Service Award, have created and led Building African American Minds (B.A.A.M.) in Easton, an invaluable community service. When honored on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at B.A.A.M., located at 31 Jowite Street, at...
Time and the River by Jamie Kirkpatrick
I’m convinced that this is a magical place. This past week, for example, the cumulus clouds that billow and reform every evening capture a pastel light that makes them shimmer and glow. Earlier in the day, fog or mist often sprawls across the river, softening the scene, bypassing time and harmonizing water, air, and shoreline. Mix in a fishing weir, a waterman, and a tall ship and suddenly you’re in a comfortable wrinkle—peaceful, serene, and oh-so-timeless.
