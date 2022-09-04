I’m convinced that this is a magical place. This past week, for example, the cumulus clouds that billow and reform every evening capture a pastel light that makes them shimmer and glow. Earlier in the day, fog or mist often sprawls across the river, softening the scene, bypassing time and harmonizing water, air, and shoreline. Mix in a fishing weir, a waterman, and a tall ship and suddenly you’re in a comfortable wrinkle—peaceful, serene, and oh-so-timeless.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO