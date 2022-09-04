ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grasonville, MD

cambridgespy.org

Harvest Highlights: A National Garden Club Standard Flower Show

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 pm, the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club (QACGC) will be hosting the District I Flower Show “Harvest Highlights,” a National Garden Clubs Standard Flower show to be held at the Chesapeake College, Health Professions and Athletics Center (HPAC) at 1000 College Circle Wye mills, MD. The show is FREE and open to the public. For further information email cmacglashan@gmail.com or phone 410-556-6241.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
cambridgespy.org

Out and About (Sort of): Daly Double by Howard Freedlander

Derick and Dina Daly, this year’s recipients of Scouting’s Delmarva District’s Midshore Distinguished Service Award, have created and led Building African American Minds (B.A.A.M.) in Easton, an invaluable community service. When honored on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at B.A.A.M., located at 31 Jowite Street, at...
EASTON, MD
cambridgespy.org

Time and the River by Jamie Kirkpatrick

I’m convinced that this is a magical place. This past week, for example, the cumulus clouds that billow and reform every evening capture a pastel light that makes them shimmer and glow. Earlier in the day, fog or mist often sprawls across the river, softening the scene, bypassing time and harmonizing water, air, and shoreline. Mix in a fishing weir, a waterman, and a tall ship and suddenly you’re in a comfortable wrinkle—peaceful, serene, and oh-so-timeless.
CHESTERTOWN, MD

