US News and World Report
Russia Says Ukraine Fired 20 Shells at Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Last 24 Hours
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours. Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power...
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Deal Partner for Trump's Truth Social Fails to Get Backing for SPAC Extension -Sources
(Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media &...
US News and World Report
UK's Queen Elizabeth Postpones Meeting, Told to Rest by Doctors
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors, a day after the 96-year-old monarch appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister. "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon...
US News and World Report
Belarus Plans Law to Revoke Citizenship of Emigre Opponents, Minister Says
KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's government is drawing up legislation that would allow it to revoke the citizenship of emigre political opponents who are involved in "extremist" activity, the interior minister said on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Belarusians left the ex-Soviet republic of 9.2 million fearing prosecution...
US News and World Report
Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
US News and World Report
Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
US News and World Report
Biden's Economic Plans Will Shift Investment to 'Forgotten' U.S. Cities -Yellen
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration’s recently enacted spending plans for green energy, technology and infrastructure will shift investment more broadly across the United States, not just to prosperous coastal cities, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to argue on Thursday. In excerpts from a speech Yellen is due to...
U.S., Indo-Pacific countries launch new-generation trade talks shunning tariff cuts
(Reuters) - Economic ministers from the United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries launch negotiations on Thursday on Washington’s first major pan-Asian trade engagement effort in nearly a decade, but this time any deal won’t cut tariffs.
China reports 1,439 new COVID cases for Sept 7 vs 1,695 a day earlier
SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China reported 1,439 COVID-19 infections on Sept. 7, of which 280 were symptomatic and 1,159 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
U.S. Demands Russia Halt 'Filtration' Operations in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of overseeing so-called "filtration" operations in Ukraine and providing lists of Ukrainians to be forced to move to areas of Russian control, and it demanded Russia halt the practice. "The United States has information that (individuals) from Russia’s presidential...
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
CHICAGO/LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Scott Taylor never got to move on from COVID-19. The 56-year-old, who caught the disease in spring 2020, still had not recovered about 18 months later when he killed himself at his home near Dallas, having lost his health, memory and money.
24 Tech Startups from Asian Countries & Regions to Compete for the 11th AEA 2022 Innovation Award
CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The Asian Entrepreneurship Award Steering Committee announced today that it will hold the Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2022 event (AEA 2022) online from Wednesday, October 26th to Thursday, October 27th. Now in their eleventh year, the Asian Entrepreneurship Awards recognize and reward innovation among emerging entrepreneurs and tech startups across Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005492/en/ AEA 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive
DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
'Help wanted': businesses struggle to fill jobs
Germany has a shortage of plumbers. The shortages have forced businesses to adapt.
US News and World Report
Thai TikToker Builds Following With Tips on Frugal Living
BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai TikToker's tips on grocery shopping on a budget of just 4,000 baht ($109) a month are attracting thousands of followers amid a global food crisis as the southeast Asian nation grapples with its highest inflation in more than a decade. Phattaradej 'Top' Luechai, 29, creates...
US News and World Report
Schlumberger Sees North American Oil Activity Growing Faster Than Expected
(Reuters) -Top oilfield services company Schlumberger on Wednesday said North American oil and gas activity was growing at a faster pace than expected, as customers have largely shrugged off concerns about a looming recession. Oil and gas producer customers were more concerned with securing equipment and operational performance than a...
US News and World Report
Bank of Canada Unveils 75-Basis Point Hike and Flags More Increases
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by 75-basis points to a 14-year high on Wednesday, as expected, and said the policy rate would need to go higher still given the fight against raging inflation. STORY:. MARKET REACTION: CAD/. LINK:https://www.bankofcanada.ca/core-functions/monetary-policy/key-interest-rate/. AVERY SHENFELD, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CIBC CAPITAL...
US News and World Report
Russia Questions U.N.-Brokered Grain, Fertilizer Export Deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday questioned a U.N.-brokered deal with Ukraine to boost grain and fertilizer exports by both countries, accusing Western states of failing to honor pledges to help facilitate Moscow's shipments. Russia and Ukraine are both key suppliers of food and fertilizer, but Moscow's Feb. 24...
US News and World Report
Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets to Check for Chinese Content
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorized material from China, a U.S. official said on Wednesday. An investigation that gathered steam in mid-August found that an alloy in the engine's...
