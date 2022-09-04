Read full article on original website
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
My family and I ate Mexican last night, I would have to say it's our most favorite cuisine to eat together as a family. So, I set out on a mission to find the best Mexican restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.
There’s a Gumbo Food Truck in Lake Charles Now
A food truck that serves gumbo is an idea that I wish I would have thought of because it makes perfect sense. As we are on the heels of fall weather and football season cranking up, pots all across SWLA will be on the stove waiting to cook that first gumbo of the season just as soon as the weather turns. Yes, we know some die-hard gumbo fans don't wait for cooler weather and you ate it all during the summer. As for the rest of us, we like to wait for the cooler weather.
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
westcentralsbest.com
Horseshoe Casino Takes Over Isle of Capri
Westlake, LA - Construction is underway at the Horseshoe Casino, formerly known as Isle Of Capri. The casino is currently being rebranded by parent company Caesars Entertainment. The project has been in the making for years, and was first postponed by the pandemic and then 2020 hurricanes. General Manager Jeff Favre said they anticipate the casino’s reopening, as it will bring a new and improved facility to the area. Favre states they have completely renovated the casino and the hotel, and the old hotel across the street has been demolished. The new casino will have new restaurants, a brand new facility with the land casino including a sports betting area, and no river boat. Favre said they hope to have the casino open by the end of the year.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Is a succession always necessary?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My 85-year-old brother died without a will. He never married and had no children. All he owned beyond personal items was $2,400 in his checking account. The bank said I did not have to do a succession and that all I needed was an affidavit to disburse the $2,400. Is that right?
KPLC TV
“No Man’s Land” SWLA culture and heritage festival to be held in September
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “No Man’s Land” Southwest Louisiana culture and heritage festival is set to be held on Sept. 17, 2022. Crying Eagle Brewing will be hosting the free festival at their location on 1165 E. McNeese Street from 11 a.m. until midnight. The...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
KPLC TV
Philips Respironics recalls CPAP masks
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Millions of masks used with sleep apnea machines have been recalled for safety concerns. Philips Respironics has recalled over 17 million of its masks used with their CPAP and BiPAP machines. The FDA says magnets that connect and hold the mask components in place can...
57-Year-Old Albert Crochet Died In A Hit-An-Run Crash In Crowley (Crowley, LA)
Crowley Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street just after 3 p.m. The pedestrian, Albert Crochet, 57, was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle’s [..]
KPLC TV
Barbe football player goes viral with syrup
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A high school football player in Lake Charles has gone viral after posing with a bottle of syrup on Instagram. It started when the Barbe High School football team got together for pictures recently. Ian Evans noticed his teammate brought some syrup to the photo shoot.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 6, 2022. Donisha Faye Hicks, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000. Floyd Vendale Riley, 59, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 charges); bicycle must have rear reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a...
KPLC TV
Some Elizabeth streets under boil advisory
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Some streets in the Village of Elizabeth are under a boil advisory due to waterline repairs. South and North streets are under the boil advisory. The water is being tested at regular intervals, according to village officials. Elizabeth recommends the following before consuming the water: “Boil...
Bond set at $750K for Louisiana man accused of rape
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a report of rape. Deputies went to a local hospital on Saturday, September 3, and initiated an investigation into this claim. “During the investigation, detectives received information identifying the suspect as Jose R. Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles,” according to […]
kalb.com
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish. On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers & storms look to remain isolated for Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More typical rain chances for this time of year seem to be in store for Labor Day Monday. Though the same upper-level low is still near the area, the best moisture tomorrow looks to be over the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Parish. This will mean that rain chances Monday will feature morning showers, mainly south of I-10 and even more so in Cameron Parish. A few scattered isolated storms in the rest of the area with some daytime heating, though cloudiness will help keep a lid on activity. This is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans, as it looks like they still can be a go. You can track anything that does pop up with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s for highs, and stay in the mid 70′s for lows.
westcentralsbest.com
Lake Charles Man Forces School Into Lockdown
Lake Charles, La - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand near the school at 3:32 pm. Then at 3:37 police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school. Officers made contact with the man on the east side of the school's property. The man complied and officers took him into custody, finding the two airsoft guns and the knife. Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. Police said additional charges could be added.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms Thursday but a drier pattern is near
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As storms continue to wind down this evening, the rest of our overnight hours look to remain quiet with low temperatures dropping into the lower 70s. A chance of more storms returns for Thursday, mainly toward the afternoon hours. These too will be scattered in coverage as was the case today.
KPLC TV
Labor leader urges people to reflect on the working people who keep our country going
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years workers and politicians could count on there being a union labor day picnic complete with special attractions for the kids. Chuck Bennett is the president of the SWLA Central Trades and Labor Council. He hoped people will spend some time reflecting on workers who he called unsung heroes.
