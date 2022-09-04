ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season

It feels like anything could happen with the Dallas Cowboys this season. They’ve got enough top-end talent to compete with just about anyone. They’ve also got a patchwork offensive line, one singular wide receiver on the active roster with an NFL touchdown on his record, and a kicker they’ve already fired once in the past. Only time will tell if the Cowboys can retain their NFC East crown or even their playoff viability this year. At the starting line of what feels like one of the Cowboys’ most unpredictable seasons in years, here are four bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens

With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘He can do anything’: Jerry Jones drops hint on status of Dak Prescott weapon

Michael Gallup remains a question mark for the Dallas Cowboys with only a few days left remaining before they start their 2022 NFL season with a home game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But if it’s up to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it appears that Gallup is virtually ready to hit the field, catch passes from quarterback Dak Prescott, and challenge the Bucs’ defense on Sunday.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Game Haus

NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams. The opening game of the season features the Bills against the Rams. Buffalo added Von Miller and are continuing to rise. The Rams are replacing quite a few players from last year’s Super Bowl team, including Miller, Andrew Whitworth and Robert Woods. The Bills will be hungry for this win.
NFL

