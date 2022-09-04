Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
It feels like anything could happen with the Dallas Cowboys this season. They’ve got enough top-end talent to compete with just about anyone. They’ve also got a patchwork offensive line, one singular wide receiver on the active roster with an NFL touchdown on his record, and a kicker they’ve already fired once in the past. Only time will tell if the Cowboys can retain their NFC East crown or even their playoff viability this year. At the starting line of what feels like one of the Cowboys’ most unpredictable seasons in years, here are four bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 1 game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. Bills vs. Rams | Saints vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Panthers. 49ers vs. Bears | Steelers vs. Bengals | Eagles vs....
Russell Wilson watched film of college prospects with George Paton before NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the end result of a breakup between Wilson and Seattle’s front office. There were various reasons for that split, with Wilson having a lack of input in Seattle believed to be among them. It seems that the QB won’t have the same problem with the Broncos.
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott get good news with latest addition to Cowboys’ offense
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. That should be a bit of good news for quarterback Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, as it gives the team’s offensive line some more stability. The Cowboys took...
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
‘He can do anything’: Jerry Jones drops hint on status of Dak Prescott weapon
Michael Gallup remains a question mark for the Dallas Cowboys with only a few days left remaining before they start their 2022 NFL season with a home game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But if it’s up to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it appears that Gallup is virtually ready to hit the field, catch passes from quarterback Dak Prescott, and challenge the Bucs’ defense on Sunday.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Best Option': Sign Cole Beasley, Says Analyst - Wrong in 3 Ways
It is being suggested that the Dallas Cowboys "could reunite with one of their former top playmakers,'' with Bleacher Report insisting the team's “best free-agent option” remaining is former wide receiver Cole Beasley. There is one piece of evidence that should lead the national media to investigate such...
FOX Sports
Cowboys sign old rival LT Jason Peters with Tyron Smith out
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract Monday, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line. Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad and probably won't be ready for...
ESPN
What to expect from Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield and the NFL's new QB landscape
Two of the more intriguing Week 1 matchups in the NFL involve quarterbacks facing their old teams, including Russell Wilson's visit to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+). Nine teams will have a new starter under center this season, and how those QBs fit in will...
NFL・
