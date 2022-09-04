ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season

It feels like anything could happen with the Dallas Cowboys this season. They’ve got enough top-end talent to compete with just about anyone. They’ve also got a patchwork offensive line, one singular wide receiver on the active roster with an NFL touchdown on his record, and a kicker they’ve already fired once in the past. Only time will tell if the Cowboys can retain their NFC East crown or even their playoff viability this year. At the starting line of what feels like one of the Cowboys’ most unpredictable seasons in years, here are four bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
ClutchPoints

‘He can do anything’: Jerry Jones drops hint on status of Dak Prescott weapon

Michael Gallup remains a question mark for the Dallas Cowboys with only a few days left remaining before they start their 2022 NFL season with a home game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But if it’s up to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it appears that Gallup is virtually ready to hit the field, catch passes from quarterback Dak Prescott, and challenge the Bucs’ defense on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Cowboys 'Best Option': Sign Cole Beasley, Says Analyst - Wrong in 3 Ways

It is being suggested that the Dallas Cowboys "could reunite with one of their former top playmakers,'' with Bleacher Report insisting the team's “best free-agent option” remaining is former wide receiver Cole Beasley. There is one piece of evidence that should lead the national media to investigate such...
FOX Sports

Cowboys sign old rival LT Jason Peters with Tyron Smith out

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract Monday, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line. Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad and probably won't be ready for...
