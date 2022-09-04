Read full article on original website
Hartford Detective Arrested Following Off-Duty Shooting, Police Say
A Connecticut police detective was arrested for allegedly shooting a person in the hand while off-duty. Harford Police Department Det. Gregory Thomas, age 39, of Wolcott, was arrested and charged in New Haven County in connection to a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday, Sept. 4. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette,...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
Meriden man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 stabbing death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2021. Kristopher Carlson, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of 32-year-old Ernesto Cipolli outside of Wallingford's Corner Cafe. The...
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run
Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.
Man sentenced to 16 years for deadly Wallingford stabbing
A Meriden man was sentenced for a deadly stabbing during a fight outside the Corner Cafe in Wallingford in January 2021.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
New Britain police investigating assault of home aid worker
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating the assault of a home aid worker at a home on South Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the home of a reported assault at approximately 9 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that 39-year-old Delquan Robinson allegedly assaulted his […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
Eyewitness News
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
NBC Connecticut
Avon Police Search for Answers After Murder-Suicide Involving a Sergeant in East Granby
More than a week after the murder-suicide deaths of a library director and an Avon police officer in East Granby, Avon police spoke about the incident on Monday. Police said 49-year-old Thomas Jacius and 48-year-old Doreen Jacius were found at their home in East Granby with gunshot wounds on Sunday, August 28.
Missing 2-year-old girl, father found safe
A missing 2-year-old girl from Hamden and her father found were found safe Wednesday.
Eyewitness News
Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant
AVON, CT (WFSB) - Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers. Chief Paul Melanson participated in a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday in which he said there was nothing in 50-year-old Sgt. Tom Jacius’s file that indicated he was capable of killing his wife, 49-year-old Doreen Jacius, or himself.
Plainfield police seek larceny suspect
Plainfield Police are seeking a person who allegedly robbed building materials around 12:13 this afternoon on Moosup Pond Road. The white male about 40-years old, was wearing a blue backwards hat, dark-blue t-shirt and red slippers.
Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police searching for missing man who allegedly disappeared with young daughter
WATERBURY — Police say they’re searching for a missing man who allegedly never returned home from the park with his five-year-old daughter on Sunday. The daughter, 5, has since been found safe, according to police. Aric McCray, 51, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. when the child’s...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Tree crashes onto parking lot in Hartford
Mansfield Public Schools cancels classes for pre-k through 8 amid bus issues. Mansfield Public Schools are closed for pre-K through 8 on Wednesday after the district saw several issues with their bus company on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Waterbury family is left wondering why no one is facing...
Eyewitness News
Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
