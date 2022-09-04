ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Meriden man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 stabbing death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2021. Kristopher Carlson, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of 32-year-old Ernesto Cipolli outside of Wallingford's Corner Cafe. The...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
darientimes.com

Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Oakland Terrace
WTNH

New Britain police investigating assault of home aid worker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating the assault of a home aid worker at a home on South Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the home of a reported assault at approximately 9 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that 39-year-old Delquan Robinson allegedly assaulted his […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
STRATFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant

AVON, CT (WFSB) - Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers. Chief Paul Melanson participated in a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday in which he said there was nothing in 50-year-old Sgt. Tom Jacius’s file that indicated he was capable of killing his wife, 49-year-old Doreen Jacius, or himself.
AVON, CT
WTNH

Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
NORWICH, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Tree crashes onto parking lot in Hartford

Mansfield Public Schools cancels classes for pre-k through 8 amid bus issues. Mansfield Public Schools are closed for pre-K through 8 on Wednesday after the district saw several issues with their bus company on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Waterbury family is left wondering why no one is facing...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
ELLINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy