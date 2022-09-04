ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
slubillikens.com

WSOC Preview: 15th-Ranked Billikens Face Road Test Thursday

Game 7 #15 Saint Louis (5-1) at Xavier (4-1-1) Date // Time Thursday, September 8, 2022 // 6 p.m. CT. Location Cincinnati, Ohio (Corcoran Field) •No. 15 Saint Louis plays its final non-conference road game of the season Thursday, Sept. 8, vs. Xavier of the Big East Conference. Game time is 6 p.m. Central.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billikens#Bills#Slu#Billiken
