slubillikens.com
WSOC Preview: 15th-Ranked Billikens Face Road Test Thursday
Game 7 #15 Saint Louis (5-1) at Xavier (4-1-1) Date // Time Thursday, September 8, 2022 // 6 p.m. CT. Location Cincinnati, Ohio (Corcoran Field) •No. 15 Saint Louis plays its final non-conference road game of the season Thursday, Sept. 8, vs. Xavier of the Big East Conference. Game time is 6 p.m. Central.
Record Crowd Sees No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Hold Off No. 17 Creighton
Huskers, Jays break their own attendance mark in another five-set thriller
Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball game could set attendance record
Creighton University staff are preparing for the possibility of selling enough tickets to break an NCAA record at Wednesday's women's volleyball game against Nebraska
Corn Nation
Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern
To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m. In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983...
1011now.com
Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
HuskerExtra.com
After first TD produces 'special moment,’ walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher hoping for more
When senior tight end Travis Vokolek went down with an ankle injury against Northwestern, his absence left a 6-foot-7 hole in the middle of Nebraska’s starting lineup. The tight end plays an important role in the Husker offense, both as a blocker and as a receiver across the middle of the field. Someone would need to step up.
Look: Nebraska Reveals Change To Depth Chart For Week 2
Running back Anthony Grant's performance in Nebraska's first two games has earned him a promotion on the depth chart. According to the new two-deep put out by the Cornhuskers this week, Grant is now the clear starter at running back. Previously, he had been listed as an "OR" along with...
Scott Frost Announces Notable Change: College Football World Reacts
Scott Frost has announced a notable change for the Huskers moving forward. Following the Week 1 victory against North Dakota, Frost revealed that he's changing things up at practice. Frost will be going 1s vs. 1s more at practice, to give the defense a better look at more talent. "Scott...
newwaysministry.org
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy
Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture
The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
The Nebraska City News Press
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection
Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
News Channel Nebraska
Mower Mayhem approaches Brownville
NEBRASKA CITY - Marcus in the Morning is approaching Brownville around 3:14 p.m. on a lawn mower starting in Nebraska City. Marcus reports he is "going strong," -- maybe 7 miles per hour -- toward Missouri. Marcus says he expected the three-gallon tank to barely get him to Auburn, but...
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
KETV.com
School resource officer at Omaha North called for help to 'de-escalate a situation'
OMAHA, Neb. — A school resource officer called for assistance Tuesday at Omaha North High School, according to a letter sent to parents. In the letter, Omaha North Principal Collette Nero said it started when someone came to the school and was upset over an incident that involved their student.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Public Works says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy to find.
kmyu.tv
Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash
PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
